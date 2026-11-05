Teams Applaud Presents Book Turner Gala Event 2026 – Season 5: Celebrating Authors, Literature & New Voices

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Mumbai witnessed a grand celebration of literature, creativity, and emerging literary talent as Teams Applaud Pvt. Ltd., a renowned PR and event management company, successfully hosted the Book Turner Gala Event 2026 – Season 5 on October 14, 2026, at the prestigious The Taj Hotel, Mumbai. The prestigious literary gathering brought together authors, readers, publishing professionals, media representatives, and distinguished personalities on one platform to celebrate the power of storytelling and promote India’s growing literary culture.

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The event was graced by renowned Indian author and columnist Mr. Chetan Bhagat, who attended as the Chief Guest, adding prestige to the occasion. He was accompanied by Mr. Taushif Patel and Mr. Sunil Pandey, Founders and Directors of Teams Applaud Pvt. Ltd. During the event, Mr. Chetan Bhagat interacted with participating authors, encouraged emerging literary talent, and appreciated the efforts of Teams Applaud in creating a platform that enables authors to showcase their literary works, gain recognition, and connect with a wider audience.

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One of the key highlights of Book Turner Gala Event – Season 5 was the individual book launch and signing ceremony conducted by Chetan Bhagat for the participating authors. Each featured author was also given dedicated stage time to introduce their book, share their writing journey, discuss the inspiration behind their work, and interact with the audience.

The event further provided authors with opportunities for media interactions, exclusive interviews, networking, audience engagement, and book-signing sessions. These activities helped participating writers gain visibility and establish meaningful connections with readers, publishing professionals, and media representatives.

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The featured authors whose works spanned across various genres, including fiction, self-help, business, social issues, etc showcased at the in the Book Turner Gala 2026 event included:

* CA (Dr.) Gautam Kothari – I Am Sorry’ – Not a Book, but an X-Ray of the System

* Disha Tamhane – The Vastu Architect

* Forum Bakulesh Kathrani- Treasure of English Grammar Rules

* Aarti Pandey- Coming Home to Your Body

* Subrata Dutta- The Possiblity Within

* Revathi Srinivasan – Creating classrooms Where Every Child Belongs

* Simran Ahuja – Dance like a Goddess

* Anoop Shanker Madan: Kaliyuga – A Life Transforming 12 Book Series

* Akshat Gupta: Life Made Easy

* Rajiv K. Poddar: You can become ZERO SE HERO

* Dr. Sonal Santosh Kulkarni: The Five Rooms of Health

* Dr. Rajneesh Kant: Rajneesh Kant Method (RKM)

* Dr. Vikram Mishra: Mahadev Ansh

* Pawan Kumar Agarwalla: Rise in the Age of AI: The Yes I Can Journey – Volume Two

* Anoop Shanker Madan was also honoured with an Author Award at the Book Turner Gala 2026.

The participating authors presented books across a wide range of genres, including fiction, self-help, business, entrepreneurship, spirituality, biographies, social issues, and personal development. The platform celebrated the diversity of Indian storytelling while encouraging both established and emerging literary voices.

The Book Turner Gala Event 2026 – Season 5 received attention from media professionals and digital platforms, offering participating authors an opportunity to expand their reach and strengthen their personal brands.

Through this initiative, Teams Applaud Pvt. Ltd. continues its commitment to supporting authors through an integrated range of services, including book writing, editing, designing,

The successful hosting of Season 5 at the The Taj Hotel, Mumbai, marks another chapter in the company’s ongoing efforts to promote literature, recognise creative talent, and provide emerging authors with opportunities to make their voices heard.

About Book Turner Gala

Book Turner Gala, presented by Team Applaud, is an author-focused event that brings together writers and their works across diverse subjects and professional backgrounds. Its fifth edition took place on October 14, 2026, at The Taj Hotel in Mumbai, featuring book launches by Chetan Bhagat and Author Awards recognising contributions across respective categories.

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