Tech Bridge Programme by Beyondsoft and IMDA brings AI capabilities and solutions from international markets to Singapore SMEs

A 2-year programme that connects 1,000 SMEs with proven AI solutions from global innovation hubs, with complimentary 60-days trial and onboarding support to drive AI adoption.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyondsoft International ("Beyondsoft"), in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), today announced the launch of Tech Bridge, a programme connecting Singapore SMEs with AI solutions from global innovation hubs.

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Minister for Digital Development and Information, Mrs Josephine Teo, announced the partnership at the SMEs Go Digital Day 2026, in support of the National AI Impact Programme[1] (NAIIP) and Digital Enterprise Blueprint[2] (DEB).

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The programme connects businesses with curated and market proven AI-enabled solutions for SMEs in the Retail, Wholesale and Food & Beverage sectors that address areas such as customer engagement, sales follow-up, finance and administrative processes, retail analytics and market intelligence. The programme will expand to include solutions for more sectors over time.

Supporting AI adoption for Singapore SMEs

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The Beyondsoft Tech Bridge Programme is structured around practical sector-specific business needs and real use cases. Participating SMEs are provided with complimentary 60-day trials and onboarding support from the selected solution providers. They can look forward to an initial catalogue of five selected AI solutions addressing common SME business needs across store operations and customer engagement, accounts payable automation, B2B sales management, retail and e-commerce intelligence, and data-driven business insights. All solutions are localised for the Singapore market with English user interfaces and Singapore data residency compliance.

Beyondsoft will provide participating SMEs with onboarding assistance, user guidance and technical support throughout the trial period, while respective solution providers will provide solution-specific demonstrations and implementation support.

"Beyondsoft is proud to contribute directly to Singapore's AI vision. Tech Bridge taps on Beyondsoft's global network and ecosystem of partners to bring tested and proven solutions from major markets directly to Singapore SMEs, providing SMEs with wider access to different solutions so that they can find the best fit, and integrate AI into operations for tangible business outcomes."

— Mr Ben Wang, CEO, Beyondsoft International

"As AI becomes increasingly important to business competitiveness, SMEs need practical solutions that deliver real business value. Our partnership with Beyondsoft will give SMEs in the Retail, Wholesale and Food & Beverage sectors access to AI solutions that they can assess and explore based on their business needs. Through complimentary trials and guided support, SMEs can experience these solutions first-hand, helping them take that first step towards AI adoption and unlock tangible value for their operations and growth."

— Mr Johnson Poh, Assistant Chief Executive, Enterprise Transformation and Innovation Group, IMDA

Tech Bridge showcase events

As part of the Beyondsoft Tech Bridge Programme, a series of showcase events will be held where SMEs can discover and experience participating AI solutions through live demonstrations, and direct engagement with Beyondsoft and solution providers.

The first showcase event will take place on 5 November 2026, featuring solution demonstrations, exhibits, industry discussions and networking opportunities. SMEs can sign up for a complimentary 60-day trial on the spot, with guided onboarding support available. Exact trial inclusions, eligibility requirements and post-trial commercial terms will be confirmed with each SME before activation.

SMEs interested in attending can visit IMDA's SMEs Go Digital platform for more information.

Regular showcase events are planned to continue through the year 2027, providing an ongoing platform for SMEs to discover new solutions and use cases, and explore how AI can address practical business needs.

About Beyondsoft Tech Bridge Programme

Tech Bridge is an initiative by Beyondsoft in partnership with IMDA that connects Singapore SMEs with curated AI solutions from global innovation hubs. Tech Bridge offers access to sector-specific and proven AI solutions from international markets to SMEs, enabling them to discover and experiment with solutions for their respective needs and accelerate AI adoption.

For more information:

IMDA's SMEs Go Digital platform

Programme enquiries:

events@int.beyondsoft.com

About Beyondsoft

Beyondsoft is a global technology services and solutions company helping organisations accelerate digital transformation and turn technology into business value. With more than 30 years of experience and a global talent network of over 30,000 professionals, Beyondsoft delivers capabilities spanning AI and data intelligence, cloud and infrastructure, digital platforms, enterprise applications, managed services and localisation capabilties.

With its International Headquarters in Singapore, Beyondsoft supports organisations across Southeast Asia and beyond, combining global technology expertise with local market delivery capabilities. Through its ecosystem of technology partners and industry solutions, Beyondsoft works with organisations of all sizes to adopt emerging technologies, improve operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth.

About the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis.

For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on LinkedIn (IMDAsg), Facebook (IMDAsg) and Instagram (@imdasg).

[1] At the Committee of Supply Debates 2026, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information announced the launch of the National AI Impact Programme (NAIIP), to strengthen Singapore's AI capabilities across enterprises and workers. The NAIIP aims to support 10,000 local enterprises over the next three years to advance their AI adoption journey.

[2] The Digital Enterprise Blueprint (DEB) was launched in 2024 to power the next bound of digitalisation for local enterprises. The DEB focuses on four key areas: empowering enterprises to Be Smarter, enabling them to Scale Faster, equipping them to Be Safer, and Upskilling Workers to make full use of digital capabilities.

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