Tech-enabled bilingual management education can widen access to quality learning: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Technology-enabled, bilingual management education can help bridge the rural-urban divide and have a wide-ranging impact by delivering management education in simple and easily understandable language, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as per a statement by Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

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As per the release, virtually addressing the inauguration of online bilingual Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur on Monday, the Minister described the initiative as a major step towards expanding access to high-quality management education through technology.

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Goyal said the bilingual nature of the programme, in Hindi and English, would help make the credibility and quality of IIM education accessible to a wider section of people. He expressed confidence that the undergraduate programme would serve India and Indian industry and emerge as a successful initiative.

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The Minister said India has around 100 crore internet users and stressed the need to use technology and digital means to deliver good-quality education on a larger scale, in line with the New Education Policy. He said the virtual learning paradigm must be expanded across the country, adding that digital technology and online education are growing rapidly.

"The classrooms of IIM will now be visible on the screen," the Minister said, noting that the programme could reach people from a small shop in Bhilwara to those living in Baster. He said the programme could be accessed on a screen, laptop or even a smartphone and would therefore be of great importance. He added that while the programme would be delivered online, examinations would be conducted offline, ensuring that there was no lack of accountability.

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Goyal also outlined four suggestions to strengthen the programme. First, he said the hybrid model should, as far as possible, include monthly faculty visits and provide opportunities for students to meet at different locations. He stressed the importance of soft-skill development, including deeper knowledge of technology, communication skills, teamwork, cultural exchange and human interaction, saying such focus would benefit students.

He further called for experiential learning through on-site visits to factories, ports and industrial clusters, adding that such exposure would help students gain practical management experience.

"Goyal expressed confidence that the first batch would make history. He said the students had an important opportunity and expressed confidence that they would use it well and prepare themselves for the future," the release said.

Highlighting the role of technology in transforming education, Piyush Goyal said that while COVID-19 had many harmful effects, it also connected education with technology and gave EdTech an important role. "During the lockdown, when schools and colleges were closed, many educational programmes moved online. As a result, EdTech companies emerged not merely as supplementary tools but as a necessity," Goyal said.

The Minister said the world is changing rapidly, with artificial intelligence and emerging technologies transforming the needs of management, adding, "Dynamic learning is becoming increasingly prominent, while requirements at skill development centres and in placements are also changing continuously, from conventional jobs to unique requirements."

Goyal said virtual interactions across different time zones have made it possible to provide education in a fast, simple and efficient manner. Drawing a parallel with India's free trade agreement negotiations, he said free trade agreements are negotiated with countries across different time zones and most of the work is now done virtually.

Referring to the global standing of the Indian Institutes of Management, Goyal said the IIM brand is recognised across the world of management. Whether in the boardrooms of Mumbai or Manhattan, New York, he said, the IIM brand represents institutions that prepare young people for the challenges of management. He said IIMs would enhance India's pride in the country and abroad and play an important role in encouraging people to become future leaders and entrepreneurs. (ANI)

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