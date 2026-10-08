Tech From India, for the World: Tenets by Tally Brings Technology Leaders Together to Explore What We Build Next

As India moves from adopting technology to shaping what the world builds, Tenets brings together builders, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders to explore the choices that will define the next decade

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India --- Business Wire India

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Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd., India’s leading business automation software provider, today announced Tenets by Tally, a technology forum bringing together leaders, builders and innovators from across the technology ecosystem to exchange perspectives on the shifts that are shaping the future of business and technology.

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Taking place on 9 October 2026 in Bengaluru, Tenets by Tally is anchored in the theme ‘Crafting Tech from India, for the World’, reflecting a significant shift in India’s technology journey. From being a market that rapidly adopted global technology, India is increasingly becoming a place where products, platforms and technologies are being imagined, built and scaled for the world.

Today, AI is changing how products are built, and businesses operate; cloud and connected ecosystems are enabling unprecedented scale; and technology is becoming increasingly embedded in the everyday experiences of businesses and consumers. As these capabilities advance, the conversation is moving beyond what technology can do to questions of what is worth building, how it should be built, and what it takes to build technology that creates lasting value.

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It is this thinking that sits at the heart of Tenets. The forum will bring together technology leaders, entrepreneurs, infrastructure builders and ecosystem voices for conversations on the ideas, choices and principles that will shape the next decade. Rather than focusing only on emerging technologies, Tenets will explore the intersection of trust, intelligence, and scale, and what these mean for businesses building for India and the world.

Opening the forum, Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, will share his perspective on how AI, cloud, and connected ecosystems are changing the growth playbook for businesses. Nupur Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions, will join Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, Razorpay, for The Big Interview: Building for the Next Decade, drawing on Razorpay’s journey to explore the choices, lessons and thinking behind building and scaling technology businesses for the future.

The conversations will bring together perspectives from across the technology landscape. Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce, South Asia, will explore why trust, alongside capability, could determine how AI can ultimately create lasting value. Rajesh Shewani, Head of AI Customer Engineering, Google Cloud India, and Saravanan Palanivel, Head of Infrastructure Cloud Engineering, Oracle India, will examine the engineering and infrastructure thinking required to build intelligent systems at scale. Sangeeta Bavi, Head of Startups & Growth, Anthropic, alongside other technology and ecosystem leaders, will explore the opportunities and complexities of building AI for India’s scale, diversity, and unique needs.

The conversations will also look beyond AI to the broader technology foundations required for inclusive business growth. Noopur Chaturvedi, Managing Director & CEO, NBBL, will join the discussion on building a more connected MSME ecosystem, where payments, credit, data and enterprise technology can work together to unlock greater opportunity for businesses.

Commenting on Tenets by Tally, Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, said, “India’s technology story is moving from adopting what the world builds to crafting what the world needs. As we build from India for the world, the opportunity is not simply to build more technology, but to build it thoughtfully; technology that people can trust, intelligence that creates meaningful value, and systems designed to scale. Tenets is our attempt to bring together people who are building, shaping, and thinking about this future, and create space for open conversations on what we should build next, and how we build it right.”

Through Tenets, Tally aims to create a platform for the technology ecosystem to step back from the pace of technological change and engage with the larger questions it presents- not just what is possible, but what is meaningful; not just how fast we can build, but how well; and ultimately, what we choose to build for the world.

About Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a technology and innovation-led company providing business management software globally. Established in 1986, the company has been at the forefront of simplifying business operations for enterprises of all sizes. Its flagship product, TallyPrime, helps businesses manage accounting, inventory, compliance, banking, payroll, and operational workflows seamlessly through a unified platform. Today, Tally serves over 2.7 million businesses and 7.5 million users across 100+ countries.

Expanding beyond business software, Tally has also introduced TallyCapital to enable easy and secure access to business financing for MSMEs, and Tally Education to strengthen employability and industry-relevant skilling for youth through a network of 1,000+ centres across 400+ towns. With a strong focus on innovation, simplicity, and customer-centricity, Tally continues to empower entrepreneurs and support the growth of businesses globally.

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Tenets by Tally brings together technology leaders, builders and innovators to explore the ideas and choices shaping the future of technology under the theme ‘Crafting Tech from India, for the World’.

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