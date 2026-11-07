TECH GLOW 2026 Celebrates Technology, Innovation, AI, Research and Diwali at IEM Kolkata

Kolkata, November 5, 2026: The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, in association with the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata, organized TECH GLOW 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the CII Auditorium, IEM Management House. The event brought together technology, innovation, academic exchange, industry interaction and festive celebrations, creating a vibrant platform for the IEM-UEM fraternity and distinguished guests from academia, industry and government.

The program was organized by the Department of Basic Science and Humanities, Institute of Engineering & Management, with collaborative support from University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Institute of Fundamental Research (IIFR), Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), Ministry of Education Initiative, Lions Club of Kolkata Salt lake IEM, and Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley. The collective participation of these institutions and organizations reflected a shared commitment to promoting innovation, research, community engagement and academic-industry collaboration.

TECH GLOW 2026 featured a Technical Poster Exhibition, Technology Exhibition, an engaging panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence, a Diwali Meet with external delegates and a vibrant cultural program. The technical poster exhibition provided a platform for students and researchers to showcase their research findings, technological concepts and innovative solutions. The technology exhibition further highlighted creative projects, prototypes and practical applications of emerging technologies.

A major highlight was the panel discussion titled “AI Unplugged: Opportunities, Challenges and the Road Ahead.” The discussion brought together distinguished experts from academia and the technology industry to deliberate on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence, its emerging applications, ethical considerations and the future of human-AI collaboration.

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The panel featured Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice-Chancellor, UEM Kolkata and Director, IEM; Mr. Sayan Guha, Director – Global AI & Data Science Practice, Capgemini; Dr. Sandipan Sarkar, Global Technology Executive – Data & AI, Hybrid Cloud Transformation, IBM; and Mr. Eshwar Boini, Co-Founder, XEdugIT & Building Quper. The session was moderated by Mr. Diptiman Dasgupta, COO, IEM-UEM.

Sharing his perspective, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti said, “Artificial Intelligence is transforming every sphere of human activity, and educational institutions have a crucial responsibility to prepare the next generation for this transformation. Our focus must not be limited to adopting new technologies; we must encourage students to understand, question and innovate with them. At IEM-UEM, we believe in nurturing future-ready professionals who can harness the power of AI responsibly, ethically and creatively to address real-world challenges. TECH GLOW is an excellent initiative to bring together academic excellence, industry expertise and innovation under one platform.”

The discussion explored how AI is reshaping industries, transforming employment opportunities, redefining education and creating new avenues for entrepreneurship and research. The speakers also emphasized critical thinking, creativity, adaptability and ethical awareness alongside technical competencies.

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Prof. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Convener, TECH GLOW 2026, and Head of the Department of Basic Science and Humanities, IEM Salt Lake, said, “TECHGLOW 2026 has been conceptualized as a unique confluence of technology, research, industry interaction and cultural togetherness. Through the technical poster exhibition, technology showcase and panel discussion, we aim to provide students and faculty members with opportunities to exchange ideas, showcase their innovations and engage with leading experts. Our collaborations with academic institutions, innovation bodies and service organizations further strengthen this initiative. Equally important is our Diwali Meet, which brings together the IEM-UEM family and distinguished delegates from academia, industry and government. We believe that education extends beyond classrooms and laboratories, and such platforms play an important role in building meaningful relationships and inspiring young minds.”

The Diwali Meet provided an opportunity for networking and interaction with external delegates, strengthening institutional relationships in an atmosphere of warmth and festive camaraderie. The cultural program added further vibrancy through music, dance and artistic performances, highlighting the importance of holistic education.

TECH GLOW 2026 concluded with a renewed emphasis on innovation, collaboration and community engagement. By integrating research exhibitions, expert deliberations, industry interaction and cultural festivities, the event celebrated not merely technology and Diwali, but also the collective spirit of knowledge, creativity and togetherness.

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Through such collaborative initiatives, IEM-UEM continues to strengthen its commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals and creating meaningful connections between academia, industry and society.

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