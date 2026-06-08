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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8: Tech Leads IT, a Hyderabad-based IT Training, Staffing, and IT Consulting organization, has announced a major milestone of over 30,000+ Trained Students and 12000+ Placements across India and International markets, reinforcing its position as a significant contributor to India's and the Global enterprise technology workforce development ecosystem.

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The achievement comes after 14 years of operations during which the organization has delivered more than 1,000+ batches training out of which 300+ batches by Lead Trainer Krishna and 100+ corporate trainings and expanded from an ERP-focused training institute into a multi-vertical enterprise encompassing Training, Staffing, IT consulting, and Project Implementation services.

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The milestone is particularly significant at a time when organizations worldwide continue to grapple with a shortage of skilled professionals in enterprise technologies, especially Oracle Fusion. As businesses accelerate cloud transformation initiatives and modernize legacy ERP environments, demand for implementation-ready talent has increased substantially across sectors.

Founded in 2012, Tech Leads IT has built specialized expertise in Oracle Fusion, SAP, Cloud Technologies, Enterprise Applications, and ERP Consulting. The institute serves fresh graduates, working professionals, and career-transition candidates through industry-focused programs designed to align with evolving employer requirements.

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One of the company's key focus areas has been addressing the persistent shortage of Oracle Fusion professionals in the market. With Oracle Fusion adoption continuing to grow across enterprise resource planning, Oracle Fusion human capital management ( HCM ), Oracle Fusion supply chain management (SCM ), Oracle Fusion Financials and Oracle Fusion Technical and OIC organizations frequently face challenges in sourcing qualified consultants capable of supporting implementation and transformation projects.

"Organizations today are not just looking for certified professionals; they need talent that can contribute from day one in live enterprise environments," said Krishna V , Founder & CEO of Tech Leads IT, is an Oracle Fusion SCM Lead Trainer and Subject Matter Expert (SME), recognized for his expertise in Oracle Fusion Supply Chain Management, Corporate Training, Consulting, and Workforce Upskilling.

"Oracle Fusion talent is genuinely scarce, and bridging that gap has been the driving purpose behind everything we do. Over 300 batches, I have seen professionals completely reinvent themselves - from Oracle EBS consultants to Fusion specialists, from supply chain professionals to Oracle Fusion practitioners. Every placement is a career transformed, and every transformation adds real value to the businesses that hire them." said by Krishna V

A major contributor to the institute's growth has been its emphasis on practical learning delivered by industry practitioners. The training model incorporates project-based exposure, implementation scenarios, business process understanding, and enterprise workflows, enabling learners to develop job-ready capabilities beyond theoretical knowledge.

The organization has also played a significant role in facilitating career transitions for experienced professionals. Over the years, numerous Oracle E-Business Suite consultants including Oracle EBS Supply Chain Management (SCM) Consultants, Oracle EBS Human Capital Management (HCM) Consultants, Oracle EBS Financials Consultants, Oracle EBS Technical Consultants, and other ERP professionals have successfully transitioned into Oracle Fusion Consultant Roles through its training programs.

End to End Placement Support is a dedicated placement infrastructure that includes Resume Building, Mock Interviews, Technical Assessments, Career Counseling and roadmap planning for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals, and Direct hiring assistance through an established Recruiter and employer engagement initiatives. The company maintains relationships with multinational corporations, consulting firms, staffing partners, and mid-sized enterprises to help connect Oracle Fusion and ERP Trained candidates both Freshers and Experienced professionals with employment opportunities.

Unlike traditional training institutions, Tech Leads IT operates through an integrated three-pillar model comprising Training and Education, Staffing and Recruitment, and IT Consulting and Project Implementation. While the training division develops enterprise technology talent, the staffing arm facilitates hiring opportunities across its employer network. The consulting division further creates opportunities for high-performing candidates to gain hands-on experience through live implementation projects.

This integrated approach enables the organization to support candidates throughout the professional lifecycle, from skill development and placement to real-world project exposure.

In addition to individual training programs, Tech Leads IT has conducted more than 100+ corporate training engagements, helping organizations strengthen internal capabilities and accelerate enterprise technology adoption. These programs focus on practical implementation strategies, workforce readiness, and digital transformation requirements.

According to the company, the next phase of growth will focus on emerging enterprise technology areas, including AI-enabled business applications, cloud-native ERP ecosystems, and next-generation digital transformation platforms.

"My vision has always been bigger than running a training center. I want to build something that truly transforms lives where a student who comes to us for Oracle Fusion training can eventually find a job through our staffing network, get placed on a real project through our consulting arm, and grow into a professional who transforms other careers in turn. That cycle of transformation is what I am working to create, with Krishna's grace, one batch at a time.'' said by Krishna V

Tech Leads IT aims to further expand its training portfolio with new-age technology programs aligned with evolving enterprise hiring trends -- including AI-integrated workflows, cloud-native ERP implementations, and next-generation enterprise platforms. With a robust 14-year foundation, a growing network of placed professionals, and an unwavering focus on outcomes-driven learning, Tech Leads IT is well positioned to continue shaping the future of India's technology workforce.

About Tech Leads IT

Tech Leads IT is a Hyderabad-based IT Training, Staffing, and Consulting organization founded in 2012. Specializing in Oracle Fusion, SAP, cloud technologies, ERP consulting, and enterprise applications, the company has trained over 30,000+ students both Fresh Graduates and Experienced Professionals and 12000+ placements and 1000+ completed batches and delivered 100+ corporate trainings across India and International markets. In addition to individual training programs, the organization provides corporate training, Staffing solutions, Project Implementation services and IT consulting.

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