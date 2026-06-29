DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Tech Mahindra collaborates with Perplexity to boost sales with AI

Tech Mahindra collaborates with Perplexity to boost sales with AI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Technology consulting and digital solutions provider Tech Mahindra has partnered with global AI company Perplexity to integrate AI-powered intelligence into its sales operations, according to a company statement.

Advertisement

Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra will deploy Perplexity Enterprise Pro to provide its sales teams with faster access to trusted, source-backed insights, enabling them to better understand customer needs, improve engagement and deliver greater business value.

Advertisement

According to the release, the AI-powered platform will help sales teams quickly access reliable information, reduce research time, improve productivity and enhance customer interactions throughout the sales cycle.

Advertisement

"By equipping sales teams with intelligent tools that support faster decision-making and deeper customer understanding, Tech Mahindra will improve sales performance while delivering more personalized and meaningful experiences for customers," the release added.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening sales effectiveness, enabling informed decision-making and delivering more personalised customer experiences.

Advertisement

Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, said, "AI is transforming how enterprises engage with customers, make decisions, and create value. By integrating Perplexity Enterprise Pro into our sales processes, we are empowering our teams with trusted, real-time intelligence that helps them better understand customer priorities, engage with greater context, and deliver more impactful solutions. Tech Mahindra's partnership with Perplexity reinforces our commitment to leveraging AI across the enterprise to enhance customer experiences, improve sales effectiveness, and accelerate business transformation."

By integrating AI into its sales and customer engagement processes, the company aims to become more agile, data-driven and customer-focused, while helping clients accelerate their digital transformation, the release said.

On the other hand, Aravind Srinivas, CEO and Co-founder, Perplexity, said, "Tech Mahindra brings deep enterprise expertise and a strong delivery presence across the world. Putting Perplexity Enterprise Pro in their sales teams' hands gives them fast, source-backed answers when it matters most to clients." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts