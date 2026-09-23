Tech Mahindra, CoRover.ai partner to drive global sovereign AI push for global markets

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Tech Mahindra and CoRover.ai have partnered to accelerate the adoption of India-origin artificial intelligence solutions across enterprise, public sector, and international markets.

According to a press release, the collaboration focuses on translating indigenous technological capabilities into deployable frameworks across sovereign AI, enterprise AI, agentic systems, and digital public infrastructure. Both entities intend to support organizations and governments in adopting systems that adhere to specific operational, contextual, and data sovereignty requirements.

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Under the arrangement, CoRover integrates its BharatGPT platform with Tech Mahindra's Project Indus and TechM Orion platforms. The joint initiative aims to establish citizen-centric and public sector frameworks rooted in local languages and regional operational parameters. The companies plan to scale these domestic architectures into broader international commercial avenues and public institution workflows.

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Nikhil Malhotra, Chief AI and Innovation Officer at Tech Mahindra, stated that the country has established its technical capacity to build novel systems and now requires expanded commercial pathways.

"India has demonstrated its ability to create meaningful AI innovation. The next opportunity is to translate that innovation into solutions that can be adopted at scale by enterprises, governments, and institutions," Malhotra said.

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"Through this partnership, we are bringing together indigenous AI platforms, engineering expertise, and global market reach to create capabilities that are rooted in local context while addressing opportunities across international markets," he added. "Our shared ambition is to help accelerate the journey of India-origin AI from innovation to widespread adoption."

The alliance centers on combining research platforms with large-scale deployment capabilities. While CoRover brings specialized generative and conversational interfaces, Tech Mahindra provides systems engineering, integration resources, and cross-border distribution networks.

Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoRover.ai, stated that the technical union helps bridge the gap between software development and global deployment.

"This partnership gives us an opportunity to combine our AI platforms with Tech Mahindra’s technology, engineering depth, and execution capabilities," Sabharwal added. "Together, we can turn our innovation into practical solutions that respond to local requirements and also carry relevance for customers across global markets."

Both entities seek to capitalize on established public-sector deployments in India to expand citizen services and institutional operations across new territories, the release stated. (ANI)

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