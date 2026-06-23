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Home / Business / Tech Mahindra expands Telefonica Germany partnership to build next-gen private cloud, PaaS platform

Tech Mahindra expands Telefonica Germany partnership to build next-gen private cloud, PaaS platform

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ANI
Updated At : 07:23 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, [India] June 23 (ANI): Tech Mahindra has expanded its partnership with Telefonica Germany to build a next-generation private cloud platform and Platform-as-a-Service offering, aimed at accelerating cloud-native transformation and supporting telecom and enterprise workload modernisation.

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According to a press release by the company, the multi-year engagement will focus on creating a scalable, open and future-ready digital infrastructure foundation. The platform will combine Tech Mahindra's end-to-end platform engineering and AI-first operations with Telefonica Germany's telecom infrastructure modernisation objectives to lay the foundation for a full-scale private cloud.

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Tech Mahindra said the platform will serve as a scalable blueprint for open digital infrastructure transformation at the enterprise level. It will include building blocks of Compute, Storage, Backup, Containers, Graphics Processing Units (GPU) and Ransomware Protection as a Service. The partnership is expected to empower Telefonica Germany with a flexible cloud environment that supports cloud-native innovation, AI-led operations, and long-term infrastructure transformation. It will also help accelerate infrastructure sovereignty, telco cloud advancements, reduce dependency on proprietary virtualisation environments, and strengthen business-to-business (B2B) monetisation capabilities through a unified strategic partnership model.

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Harshul Asnani, President and Head of Europe Business, said, "Telcos are looking for open, scalable, and cloud-native infrastructure environments that support evolving digital service demands while optimising operational efficiency. Our partnership with Telefonica Germany reflects a shared commitment to building a solution that combines Automation, flexibility, and resilience. By leveraging platform engineering, cloud-native technologies, and AI-driven automation, we are creating a strong foundation for next-generation telecom infrastructure and enabling enterprise and business-to-business (B2B) growth."

Tech Mahindra will leverage AI-driven automation, cloud-native orchestration, infrastructure-as-code frameworks, and self-service platform management capabilities to support the PaaS offering. The platform is designed to enhance AI-first automation, operational flexibility and resilience while supporting both traditional and next-generation infrastructure services for telecom and enterprise businesses across Germany.

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Markus Ruwisch, Head of Infrastructure Platforms & Services, Telefonica Germany, said the partnership supports the company's strategy to modernise infrastructure through a more open, flexible, and resilient PaaS architecture. The deal further strengthens Tech Mahindra's position as a strategic transformation and platform engineering partner for telecom operators in Europe while expanding opportunities across managed services, cloud transformation, platform engineering, and telecom infrastructure modernisation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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