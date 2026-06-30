Tech Mahindra partners with Microsoft to bring AI digital twins to telecom networks

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Tech Mahindra has partnered with Microsoft to boost telecom network modernisation through an AI-driven 5G network digital twin solution, according to a statement by the company.

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As per the release, the AI-backed digital twin solution which is designed for medium and large-scale telecom operators, will help communications service providers modernise network operations, enhance service performance, and accelerate monetisation of next-generation 5G capabilities.

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This integration offers customers access to secure technology ecosystem that supports faster deployment of scalable solutions, enhanced operational efficiency and service quality.

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With this latest development, telecom operators will be able to shift from traditional network simulation methods to cloud-scale digital twins that integrate real-time telemetry, semantic intelligence, and AI-driven automation, the release said.

The solution leverages Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric and Azure Digital Twin services to consolidate high-volume network telemetry into a real-time, AI-ready data platform capable of advanced simulation and predictive modelling.

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"The solution also supports data-driven decision-making across the network lifecycle, helping optimize infrastructure investments, improve asset utilization, and enhance governance while reducing operational overheads," the release said.

Furthermore, the platform offers intelligent reasoning, autonomous decision-making, and closed-loop orchestration across network operations integrating Microsoft Foundry, Fabric IQ, and agentic AI frameworks, the platform enables.

In addition, the solution will enable telecom providers to accelerate enterprise-focused service monetization by supporting SLA-driven offerings such as network slicing and edge orchestration with enhanced service assurance and risk prediction capabilities.

Alessandra Antonelli, Senior Global Director, Strategy, Microsoft, said, Tech Mahindra's AI-powered 5G Network Digital Twins brings real-time intelligence to even the most complex network environments. By combining Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Foundry, and Microsoft Fabric with Tech Mahindra's deep telco expertise, operators can move from passive monitoring to active, intelligent decisioning, with agentic AI that reasons, simulates, and acts across live network environments in real time." (ANI)

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