Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 28.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to Rs 1,465 crore for the first quarter of FY27

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The company's revenue from operations increased 17.7 percent YoY to Rs 15,712 crore in the first quarter in FY27 as compared to Rs 13,351 crore in Q1FY26.

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EBIT margin increased by 53.3 percent to Rs 2,264 crores in Q! FY27.

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Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said YoY growth of 6.1 percent coupled with three consecutive quarters of deal wins exceeding USD 1 billion dollars underscores the resilience of our business and the growing relevance of our offerings.

"Equally encouraging is the continued deepening of client relationships, with our $50 million-plus client base up by seven and all verticals delivering growth YoY," he said.

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The Pune-based company's second-largest division, manufacturing, saw a 17.2 percent YoY increase in revenue, while the communications division, which makes up one-third of its overall revenue, saw a 1.3 percent increase.

Net new order bookings for Tech Mahindra increased from USD 809 million to USD 1.08 billion in the previous year. During the quarter, the company announced collaborations with Microsoft, Telefonica Germany, and the robotics platform Viam.

Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “We delivered a strong Q1 performance with broad-based growth, margin expansion, and disciplined working capital management, reflecting consistent execution and sustained business momentum.

"We remain committed to building a future-ready organization through continued investments in differentiated capabilities, domain-specific and sovereign AI, platforms, and talent—while maintaining a clear focus on growth and operational rigor," he added.