Home / Business / Tech Setting India Ropes in Santosh Tiwari as CEO to Drive India Advantage in New Age Tech Domain

ANI
Updated At : 01:55 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 7: Niche Tech strategic advisory firm Tech Setting India Private Ltd brings on board Santosh Tiwari, a highly regarded strategic advisor with three decades of experience in wide-ranging policy formulation and advisory domain as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Welcoming Santosh, Co-founder & MD TSI, Puneet Kumar said, "TSI aims to unlock India Advantage of Talent & Technology for the global enterprise and leverage its momentum in becoming top three economies in the world. With Santosh joining, we strengthen our capability in delivering our clients in such domain as AI, Quantum, Space, Biotech, Skilling and other emerging tech areas."

Tech Setting India is powered by a leadership team that has witnessed and driven exponential growth -- 10x increase in revenue, a 300x expansion in workforce, and multi-city scale across India. The leadership team have been instrumental in shaping policies and frameworks across domains including SEZ, defence offsets, renewable energy, India's AI roadmap, agri-tech, labour reforms, economic affairs & taxation reforms and foreign investment.

Santosh has been in the senior leadership position as a Director, in APCO -- a Washington DC headquartered global strategic advisory and advocacy firm. He will take over his new role as TSI CEO from March onwards.

Expressing the need for an enabling platform, Co-founder TSI, Sandeep Bhatnagar said, "TSI wants to leverage India's efforts of tech-powered growth for clients in treading the complex dynamics of an accelerated economy."

"Taking up mantle of TSI CEO is a huge responsible to deliver clients results based on trust, quality and partnership. I thank TSI Co-founders for this opportunity," said Santosh Tiwari.

About Tech Setting India (TSI) Pvt. Ltd.

Tech Setting India (TSI) Pvt. Ltd. supports new age tech firms leverage India's policy, people, & potential through strategic advisory and advocacy.

Website: techsettingindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

