Techmagnate Study Finds AI Platforms Drop 39% of Cited Brands Every Week, Signals Shift in How AI Visibility Should Be Measured

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 23: As AI platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, and Perplexity take on a larger role in how people research products, brands have largely focused on a single question: are we showing up in AI answers. New research from Techmagnate suggests that question is incomplete, and answering it alone may be giving brands a false sense of visibility.

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Search behaviour in categories like Personal Loans has moved toward AI-summarised answers, where users see a synthesised response before ever visiting a lender's website. Unlike traditional search rankings, the sources AI platforms choose to cite are not fixed. A brand cited this week can lose that citation the next, without any change to its website, its rankings, or its competitors.

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To understand how this instability actually behaves, Techmagnate tracked 83,633 AI citations across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode over 8 weeks, covering 2,191 domains in India's Personal Loan category. The study found that domains cited by AI platforms churn at an average rate of 39% week over week. At the same time, a much smaller group, just 330 domains, held onto 93% of all citations by appearing consistently across every single week tracked.

"For two years, the industry has treated AI citation as a binary, either you show up or you don't. What this data tells us is that presence and consistency are two different problems, and most brands are only solving for the first one," said Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO, Techmagnate.

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"The brands actually winning this category aren't the ones that got mentioned once and moved on. They're the ones structured to be cited on the same terms every week, across every platform. That's a much harder thing to build than a single optimised page, and it's going to separate the brands that treat AI visibility as a project from the ones that treat it as infrastructure."

The study also found that NBFCs earned more than double the AI citation share of traditional banks, 53.4% against 23.1%, and that churn behaved differently across platforms, with ChatGPT dropping cited domains nearly 45% of the time weekly, compared to under 32% for Google AI Mode.

Techmagnate has made the full LLM Citation Drift Report available for download and is following it with a second study, the AI Visibility Benchmark, which maps where individual BFSI brands stand across these same platforms. Together, the two studies extend Techmagnate's ongoing work in AI-led search visibility, as AI-driven discovery continues to reshape how financial brands are found and trusted online.

About Techmagnate

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New Delhi, Techmagnate is a leading digital marketing agency in India offering end-to-end, performance-driven digital marketing services. The agency delivers integrated solutions across Enterprise SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising, AI-powered digital marketing, Large Language Model Optimisation (LLMO), Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO).

Techmagnate partners with enterprises and brands across BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, ecommerce, and other industries, helping them achieve measurable digital growth through data-driven, technology-led, and scalable marketing strategies.

For more information, visit www.techmagnate.com.

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