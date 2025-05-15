SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15: Techno Billion AI (TBAI), the ed-tech innovation vertical of Techno India Group, in collaboration with Makerlab, hosted a first-of-its-kind interactive demonstration of Indira AI, an AI-powered humanoid teaching assistant designed to reimagine the classroom experience.

Held at the Techno India Salt Lake Campus, the five-hour session brought together principals, teachers, and primary school students from across Techno India Group Public Schools (TIGPS), offering them hands-on experience with India's most advanced classroom AI tool.

Indira AI is a voice-activated assistant powered by OpenAI and generative AI technologies. From hosting quizzes and gamifying lessons to answering student queries in multiple languages and assisting teachers with classroom tasks, Indira AI is built to be a seamless, responsive, and emotionally intelligent educational companion.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Meghdut Roychowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Innovation Officer of Techno India Group, through Techno Billion AI, with operational leadership by Abhrajit Saha, Co-Founder & Director of TBAI.

"This is not just a tech showcase--it's a turning point for how we envision the future of education in India," said Meghdut Roychowdhury. "By integrating AI into early learning, we are laying the foundation for a generation that grows up with innovation as second nature. Indira AI is here to make learning joyful, interactive, and future-ready."

The event and broader initiative have received strong encouragement from Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson of Techno India Group, who has been instrumental in promoting futuristic and inclusive educational solutions.

"At Techno India Group, we've always believed in giving our students access to tomorrow's tools today," said Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury. "Indira AI represents a giant leap forward in accessible, creative, and compassionate learning environments."

"We believe that introducing AI to children in a safe, fun, and constructive way will empower them to be creators, not just consumers," added Abhrajit Saha. "This is about unlocking curiosity and sparking the entrepreneurial mindset early on."

The Indira AI workshop also featured a mobile AI lab experience called AI on Wheels, where children engaged in certified AI activities and projects, encouraging them to think beyond the textbook.

This event is part of Techno Billion AI's mission to empower a billion people with AI, ensuring that students, parents, and educators across India become part of the AI revolution, starting from the classroom.

For more information, please visit: http://www.technobillionai.com/

