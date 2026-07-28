Techno India Group Confers Honorary Doctorate on Infinity Group CMD Ravindra Chamaria

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28: In recognition of a remarkable legacy of visionary leadership, institution-building and social impact, Techno India Group conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) (Honoris Causa) upon Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group, at its Annual Convocation Ceremony 2026, held in Kolkata on July 26, 2026.

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The prestigious honour acknowledges his pioneering role in transforming Eastern India into a leading technology and innovation hub through landmark green infrastructure, fostering entrepreneurship, strengthening educational and institutional ecosystems, and advancing philanthropy that has positively impacted thousands of lives. He received the honour alongside an illustrious group of eminent personalities, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Abhinav Bindra, Rajkumar Hirani, Dr. Naresh Chandra Murmu, Anup Jalota, and several other distinguished achievers from diverse fields. Ravindra Chamaria also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prof. (Dr.) Goutam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor, Mr. Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director, and the entire Techno India University fraternity for bestowing this esteemed honour.

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Ravindra Chamaria's entrepreneurial capability surfaced early in life. Balancing college studies with professional responsibilities, he rose to become the CEO of Ganges River Transport at age 21 and emerged as India's top jute exporter by age 27. Following the establishment of a highly successful, half-billion-dollar trading and oilfield enterprise in Russia alongside real estate ventures in Dubai, he returned to India in 1996 to construct Bengal's digital backbone.

He pioneered the transformation of Kolkata's Salt Lake Sector V with the creation of Infinity Think Tank in 2000--the city's premier intelligent IT facility equipped with a private 2,000-line exchange and high-speed broadband. His dedicated focus on green building practices subsequently established a national benchmark through Infinity Benchmark, India's first Platinum-rated green building. Today, Infinity Group's developments support more than 500 companies and 50,000 jobs, solidifying the region's position as a prominent tech hub.

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Driven by the belief that life carries an obligation to give back, Ravindra Chamaria applies equal passion to social initiatives. A board member of the Akshaya Patra Foundation for 20 years, he contributed to its milestone achievement of serving five billion school meals. His philanthropic commitments extend to education through Vidya Bharati's 12,500 schools; senior living through Jagriti Dham in Kolkata; and active engagement with organisations such as the Jaipur Foot, Udayan Care, Round Table India, Ramakrishna Mission, India Autism Centre, and the Anant Education Initiative.

A proponent of grand social infrastructure, he also spearheaded Krishna Bhumi in Vrindavan--an iconic residential township developed around what is set to be the world's tallest Krishna temple--along with an upcoming 50-acre continuum-of-care senior township. Disregarding the idea of retirement at age 74, Ravindra Chamaria stays deeply invested in mentoring young leaders and offering matching funds for a new NITI Aayog-funded startup incubator in Kolkata.

He was previously honoured by ASBM University with an Honorary Ph.D. in Management for his distinguished record in entrepreneurship, institution-building, and philanthropy. Accepting the doctorate at the convocation ceremony--in the presence of prominent academicians, political figures, industry stalwarts, and graduating students--Ravindra Chamaria dedicated the honour to the Infinity Group team, its partners, and the enduring spirit of Bengal.

"I am deeply humbled by this honour from Techno India Group, an institution that plays a vital role in shaping our region's technical and academic future. I have always believed that when you pursue your calling with Consistency, Concentration, and Cooperative Endeavour, the entire ecosystem aligns in your favour. Bengal's potential is vast, and the unfinished work of past decades awaits completion by our brilliant young minds. My goal remains simple: to build institutions that serve society while striving for excellence." - Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman & Managing Director, Infinity Group, on receiving the Honorary Doctorate from Techno India Group.

About Techno India Group

Techno India Group is one of Eastern India's largest and most respected educational conglomerates, operating flagship campuses, including Techno India University. Offering diverse multidisciplinary programmes spanning engineering, management, science, humanities, and health sciences, Techno India Group is committed to fostering academic quality, research, and innovation-led entrepreneurship.

About Infinity Group

Infinity Group is a pioneering real estate and infrastructure development firm headquartered in Kolkata, renowned for introducing intelligent and green building practices in Eastern India. With multi-million square feet of commercial, residential, and township projects delivered, Infinity Group continues to create sustainable urban infrastructure while supporting educational and social upliftment initiatives nationwide.

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