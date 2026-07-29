Techno India University Confers Honorary D.Litt. on Infinity Group Chairman Ravindra Chamaria

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29: In recognition of a remarkable legacy of visionary leadership, institution-building and social impact, Techno India University conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.), Honoris Causa, upon Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group, at its Annual Convocation 2026, held in Kolkata on July 26, 2026.

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The prestigious honour acknowledges Ravindra Chamaria's pioneering role in transforming Eastern India into a leading technology and innovation hub through landmark green infrastructure, together with his work in fostering entrepreneurship, strengthening educational and institutional ecosystems, and advancing philanthropy that has positively impacted thousands of lives. The degree celebrates a career defined not only by commercial success but also by an enduring commitment to nation-building and the upliftment of society.

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Ravindra Chamaria received the honour alongside an illustrious group of eminent personalities, including Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Dr. Naresh Chandra Murmu and celebrated vocalist Anup Jalota, among several other distinguished achievers drawn from diverse fields. The convocation, among the most prominent academic gatherings in Eastern India, celebrated individuals whose contributions have left a lasting imprint across industry, culture, sport and public life.

"I am deeply humbled to receive this honour from Techno India University, an institution that has profoundly shaped the intellectual and entrepreneurial fabric of Eastern India," said Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director, Infinity Group. "I accept this D.Litt. not as a personal milestone but as recognition of every colleague, partner and community that has walked alongside Infinity Group over the past 25 years. Our purpose has always been to build sustainably, to create opportunity, and to give back to society -- and this recognition only deepens my resolve to pursue that purpose with even greater energy."

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Ravindra Chamaria extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prof. (Dr.) Goutam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor, Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director, and the entire Techno India University fraternity for bestowing this esteemed honour.

A first-generation entrepreneur, Ravindra Chamaria has built Infinity Group into one of Eastern India's most trusted names in sustainable and green real estate. In February 2025, the Group marked its silver anniversary, celebrating 25 years of pioneering development that includes marquee landmarks such as Infinity Think Tank, Infinity Benchmark, Godrej Waterside, Infinity IT Lagoon and Adventz Infinity. His vision, however, extends well beyond commercial real estate. At Vrindavan, he has developed Krishna Bhumi, an iconic residential township that is home to the tallest Krishna temple in the world, while in Kolkata he has established Jagriti Dham, Eastern India's first sustainable, green-certified senior living centre, dedicated to the holistic well-being of elders.

His philanthropic engagement spans a wide range of institutions and causes, including Akshaya Patra Foundation, The Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, The Jaipur Foot, Udayan Care, Round Table India and Vidya Bharati. The D.Litt. is the second honorary doctorate conferred upon Ravindra Chamaria in under a year, following the Honorary Doctorate in Management awarded to him by ASBM University, Odisha, in September 2025 -- a reflection of the growing recognition of his contributions to business, education and society alike.

About Techno India Group

Techno India Group is one of Eastern India's largest and most respected educational conglomerates, operating flagship campuses including Techno India University. Offering diverse multidisciplinary programmes spanning engineering, management, science, humanities and health sciences, the Group is committed to fostering academic quality, research and innovation-led entrepreneurship.

About Infinity Group

Infinity Group is a pioneering real estate and infrastructure development firm headquartered in Kolkata, renowned for introducing intelligent and green building practices in Eastern India. With multi-million square feet of commercial, residential, and township projects delivered, Infinity Group continues to create sustainable urban infrastructure while supporting educational and social upliftment initiatives nationwide.

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