Technology can never replace "creativity, imagination" of human mind, says PM Modi in podcast with Lex Fridman

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): In a podcast with Lex Fridman about the evolution of Artificial Intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he firmly believes that no technology can ever replace the "boundless creativity and imagination" of the human mind.

The Prime Minister was asked if he worried that artificial intelligence (AI) would replace humans.

PM Modi responded that it was often portrayed as if technology would challenge human existence. In the same breath, he added that every time technology advanced, humans adapted and stayed a step ahead.

It is humans who find the best ways to use technology to their advantage, he supplemented.

"I believe that with AI, humans are now being forced to reflect on what it truly means to be human. This is the real power of AI. Because of the way AI functions, it has challenged how we perceive work itself. But human imagination is the fuel," the Prime Minister further said.

"AI can create many things based on that, and in the future, it may achieve even more. Still, I firmly believe that no technology can ever replace the boundless creativity and imagination of the human mind."

Talking about humans, PM Modi said we have an innate ability to care for each other and a natural tendency to be concerned about one another.

"Now, can someone tell me, is AI capable of this?" PM Modi asked.

When discussing AI growth, he said that no matter what the world does with AI, it will remain incomplete without India.

"I'm making this statement very responsibly," he said, doubling down on his statement at the recent AI summit in France, where he sought global cooperation.

"I believe AI development is fundamentally a collaboration," he added.

Lex Fridman is a research scientist who also hosts his own podcast, "Lex Fridman Podcast."

In his podcasts, several personalities from various walks of life have discussed issues ranging from complex niches to other areas of mass understanding.

Notable figures include political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentinian Prime Minister Javier Milei, as well as leading personalities in their fields, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlson, and Yuval Noah Harari.

His YouTube page has 4.6 million subscribers with over 82,00,00,000 views. (ANI)

