Technology Integrated into Travel Life: JETOUR Maps Out a New Vision for Future Mobility

WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in artificial intelligence, new energy, and other technologies are expanding the possibilities of future mobility. Beyond transportation, automobiles are becoming gateways to exploring nature, exchanging cultures, and experiencing new things. How can technology better meet diverse travel needs? This question is helping shape the next stage of automotive innovation.

Cutting-Edge Technologies Shape the Future

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At the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, the Group showcased innovations to global guests, media, and users, including an automotive-specific large model, chip strategy, AiMOGA robots, Robotaxi, and a solar-storage-charging system. These technologies demonstrated applications in intelligent interaction, autonomous mobility, and energy, offering new perspectives on automotive intelligence and future mobility.

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Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, stated: "The value of technological innovation lies in turning technological advances into practical capabilities that meet users' evolving travel needs. Building on its technological foundation, JETOUR will continue exploring how technology can be integrated into diverse travel scenarios and better serve its users."

Deep in Real-World Scenarios, Exploring New Directions for Technology

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Advances in artificial intelligence, environmental perception, and vehicle control are driving greater intelligence and system integration in automotive technology. For JETOUR, a brand focused on travel and off-roading, innovation must go beyond power and all-terrain capabilities to address broader needs, including intelligent interaction, energy coordination, and mobile living services.

JETOUR continues developing technologies for diverse travel scenarios. Its portfolio includes C-DM super hybrid technology, XWD fully automatic intelligent 4WD, and the GAIA hybrid architecture, supporting power performance, adaptability to challenging terrain, and overall vehicle capability. From Middle Eastern deserts and African wilderness to the Andes and the Pan-American Highway, JETOUR has tested its vehicles in real-world expeditions, evaluating their performance in extreme heat, sand, and high-altitude environments.

Beyond driving performance, JETOUR is exploring intelligent interaction, energy applications, and travel experiences. The integration of multimodal large models, AI agents, and in-vehicle computing platforms is moving human-vehicle interaction beyond voice commands toward complex tasks and proactive services, expanding how vehicles support everyday life. Meanwhile, JETOUR continues advancing new energy technologies in line with the Group's energy strategy. From conventional fuel and hybrid power to pure electric vehicles, and from intelligent energy management and regenerative braking to vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging, the focus remains on efficient energy use and greener mobility. This approach positions vehicles not just as energy consumers, but also as mobile energy storage and supply nodes.

For JETOUR, the future of technology is not just about setting performance benchmarks, but connecting technological capabilities more closely with users' travel needs. By refining existing technologies and advancing intelligent systems and cross-system coordination, JETOUR aims to unlock new possibilities for vehicles in everyday life and deliver smarter, more convenient, and greener travel experiences.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the "Travel+" strategy and has entered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America, ASEAN and etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.

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