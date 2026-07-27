Technology Must Be Anchored in Trust, Says Dr. Kashyap Jani at PRSI National Conference on Fact-Checking in the Age of AI

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 27: Calling for responsible innovation and stronger public awareness to counter AI-driven misinformation, Dr. Kashyap Jani, Founder and Director, JANI Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said that while Artificial Intelligence is transforming every sector, its true value lies in building trust through verified information and ethical communication.

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Addressing the National Conference on "Fact-Checking in the Age of AI: Combating Misinformation in a Digital-First World," organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Ahmedabad Chapter, Dr. Jani said, "Technology can accelerate progress, but trust will define its impact. Responsible innovation must always go hand in hand with verified information. As AI becomes more powerful, the need for fact-checking and digital literacy becomes even more critical."

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Dr. Jani highlighted the growing challenges posed by AI-generated misinformation, deepfakes, voice cloning and synthetic content, stressing that governments, technology companies, academia, media organisations and communication professionals must work collectively to build resilient digital ecosystems. He emphasised that technological advancement should always be accompanied by ethical responsibility and informed public participation.

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The conference brought together policymakers, government officials, media leaders, communication professionals, technology experts, researchers and students from across the country to deliberate on combating misinformation, strengthening media literacy, promoting responsible AI and enhancing public trust in the digital era.

During the conference, PRSI National President Dr. Ajit Pathak announced the formation of the PRSI National Fact Verification Committee, India's first national committee within the public relations fraternity dedicated to promoting responsible communication, encouraging fact verification, enhancing media literacy and undertaking nationwide awareness initiatives against AI-enabled misinformation.

The committee comprises communication leaders, academicians and domain experts, including Mr. Unmesh Dixit, Dr. Ritu Dubey Tiwari, Dr. Nimish Kapoor, Mr. Vicky Shah, Dr. Archana Kumari, Ms. Vishakha Katekhaye, Mr. Santosh Zokarkar, Mr. Manish Hooja and Mr. Utsav Jain.

The conference was organised by the PRSI Ahmedabad Chapter in association with Anant National University and supported by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA).

Other distinguished speakers included Dr. Sanjeev Vidhyarthi, Provost, Anant National University, Dr. Lavina Sinha, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Security), Gujarat Police, Wing Commander Abhishek Kumar Tiwari, Public Relations Officer and Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ajay Umat, Group Editor, NavGujarat Samay, and Dr. Brajesh Kumar Singh, Group Editor, Network18. The sessions focused on cyber security, AI-generated misinformation, verification technologies, crisis communication, media ethics and digital literacy.

The conference was moderated by Dr. Pradeep Mallik, Professor of Mass Communication at Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), representing IIMCAA. PRSI National Vice President (West) Shri S. P. Singh, Past National Vice President Shri Unmesh Dixit, Secretary-Treasurer Shri Dilip Chauhan, Past Chairman Shri R. K. Singh and Shri Santosh Zokarkar were also present.

This version makes Dr. Kashyap Jani the primary newsmaker while preserving the national significance of the conference and the PRSI announcement. It is also structured in a way that regional and business media are more likely to lead with his remarks while still giving due prominence to PRSI's initiative.

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