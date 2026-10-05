TechnoSchool Acquires Global AeroSports to Expand Aerospace Education Across Indian Schools

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5: TechnoSchool has acquired Global AeroSports, bringing together an established ICT and STEM education network serving more than 1,200 schools with a specialist aerospace education organisation that has worked with school students since 2008. The development marks TechnoSchool’s expansion into aerospace education and was formally unveiled in Chennai on September 2, 2026, with Indian space scientist Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai inaugurating Global AeroSports under the TechnoSchool umbrella.

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Founded in 2005 by B.S. Jebaselvan, Founder and CEO of TechnoSchool, the organisation has spent more than two decades delivering technology and skill-based learning programmes directly within school classrooms. Its approach has focused on helping schools introduce ICT and STEM education without requiring them to create extensive infrastructure or place additional demands on existing teaching staff. The acquisition of Global AeroSports extends this model into aerospace, a field that has traditionally had limited access within mainstream school education.

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Global AeroSports was founded in 2008 by Dr. M.R.K. Menon, an ISRO Registered Space Tutor, Founder and Chief Mentor. Over the past seventeen years, the organisation has focused on introducing students to aerospace and space-related disciplines through practical learning. Its programmes cover aeromodelling, rocketry, drone technology, RC technology, space technology and astronomy, with students learning through demonstrations, experimentation, building and guided instruction. The organisation has reached more than 100,000 students across seven countries and also has Dr. G. Madhavan Nair, former Chairman of ISRO, serving as its Chief Advisor.

The Chennai launch brought the two organisations’ expanded offering into focus, with Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, widely known as the “Moon Man of India” for his association with Chandrayaan-1 and the Mars Orbiter Mission, formally launching Global AeroSports under TechnoSchool. The event brought together members of the school education, STEM and aerospace communities and introduced the combined organisation’s plans to take structured aerospace programmes to schools across India.

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Unlike one-time workshops or programmes that primarily provide kits for independent use, Global AeroSports follows a classroom-based model in which trained instructors conduct live sessions and students receive learning kits as part of the programme. The emphasis is on understanding concepts through practical application, allowing students to build, experiment, test and solve problems while being introduced to aerospace technologies. Schools can adopt the programmes without major infrastructure investment, while institutions looking for a permanent facility can also opt for dedicated aerospace labs on campus.

The combined offering is intended to make aerospace education available through a wider school network, including institutions beyond India’s major metropolitan centres. With TechnoSchool’s established school relationships and Global AeroSports’ experience in aerospace education, the organisations aim to give schools a single partner for programme delivery, training and ongoing support. The programmes are designed for students in Grades 5 to 12 and are intended to complement existing STEM education through exposure to fields such as rocketry, drone technology, aeromodelling and astronomy.

For Jebaselvan, the move builds on TechnoSchool’s long-standing belief that serious technology education can be delivered inside ordinary school environments without requiring schools to independently create every component of the programme. For Dr. M.R.K. Menon, the expansion creates an opportunity to take aerospace learning beyond a limited number of specialised or well-resourced institutions and introduce students to the field earlier in their academic journey.

The acquisition also comes at a time when schools are increasingly looking to connect classroom learning with emerging technologies and future career pathways. By bringing aerospace into its broader ICT and STEM education portfolio, TechnoSchool is positioning the Global AeroSports programme as another practical learning stream through which students can develop technical skills, creativity, problem-solving abilities and familiarity with technologies linked to aviation, engineering and space science.

Media Connect Email: sales@technoschool.in

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