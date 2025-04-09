techvantage.ai Champions Agentic AI with Groundbreaking National Hackathon

BusinessWire India

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], April 9: techvantage.ai, a leader in enterprise AI innovation, successfully concluded India's first large-scale Agentic AI Hackathon as part of Agentic AI Week, in collaboration with CrewAI. Drawing over 1,500 applicants nationwide, the event highlighted India's rising enthusiasm for intelligent, autonomous systems designed to solve real-world business problems.

Over the past month, techvantage.ai hosted outreach programs in 10+ satellite cities, conducting campus activations, expert talks, and placement sessions that culminated in the Grand Finale at Travancore Hall, Technopark, Kerala--a high-energy gathering of India's most promising AI talent. This initiative was part of techvantage.ai's commitment to building a thriving AI community grounded in learning, innovation, and inclusion.

Advertisement

Participants tackled complex BFSI challenges using CrewAI to build intelligent agents capable of autonomous decision-making. Use cases included fraud detection, regulatory compliance, and credit scoring.

After rigorous evaluation, Venkata Saketh Dakuri was awarded first place for his AI solution addressing Regulatory Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering, followed by Shreyas Satre for the same use case and Bismi Beegum for AI-Driven Risk Assessment & Credit Scoring Agents.

Advertisement

"The depth of innovation we have seen reflects where the future is headed," said Deviprasad Thrivikraman, CEO of techvantage.ai. "Agentic AI is the next frontier in enterprise automation, and the traction we are seeing--especially in BFSI--is proof. We are committed to leading this globally."

Jeeja Gopinath, Managing Director, added:

"This wasn't just a hackathon--it was the beginning of a transformation. Seeing participants design real-world Agentic AI solutions that align with the products we are building was inspiring. This is just the beginning."

Beyond the competition, the event fostered hands-on learning, interaction with industry leaders, and exposure to advanced AI frameworks--strengthening India's role in global AI innovation.

As an award-winning AI company, techvantage.ai continues to pioneer enterprise-ready Agentic AI frameworks, enabling intelligent automation primarily across banking, financial services and insurance. With a growing portfolio of BFSI-focused AI products, the company is accelerating adoption of AI agents across industries and shaping the future of work.

As the curtains close on an inspiring event, the energy and ideas sparked here continue to grow. The Agentic AI Hackathon marks an important step in advancing AI autonomy and signals the beginning of a broader wave of innovation--one that places India firmly on the map as a rising centre for intelligent systems.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)