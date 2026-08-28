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Home / Business / TECNO Brings Segment-First IP69 Durability to the Masses With the New SPARK Go 3 Pro

TECNO Brings Segment-First IP69 Durability to the Masses With the New SPARK Go 3 Pro

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ANI
Updated At : 05:58 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], August 28: TECNO has launched the SPARK Go 3 Pro in India, bringing segment-first IP69 durability to an accessible price point. Built to survive high-pressure water jets, heavy dust and drops, the device is crafted for demanding real world conditions - from rain-soaked delivery routes to dusty agricultural fields.

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The TECNO SPARK GO 3 Pro is designed for people whose phones don't get the luxury of a controlled environment - a farmer checking prices in the field, a delivery worker caught in the rain, a student commuting in a crowded bus. It's a fitting embodiment of TECNO's new tagline, 'Desh Jaisa Dumdaar.'

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Speaking on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said: "For millions of people, a smartphone isn't a luxury item- it's an essential tool for their livelihood. When your phone is central to how you earn a living, accidental damage stops your entire day in its tracks. We engineered the TECNO SPARK Go 3 Pro so hard-working users never have to baby their device, giving them total peace of mind through every shift, rainstorm, and commute."

Beyond its exterior toughness, the TECNO SPARK Go 3 Pro is equipped to handle full working days under the hood. It pairs a fluid 120Hz display with a massive 5200mAh battery that keeps going without midday charging breaks. To ensure clear communication in chaotic environments, AI Voiceprint Noise Cancellation actively filters out background racket, complemented by an integrated IR remote for quick appliance control.

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Pricing & Availability

The SPARK Go 3 Pro will be available nationwide starting September 4, 2026, across retail outlets, Amazon, and Flipkart. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs.15,999, while the 4GB + 128GB model will retail for Rs.16,999.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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