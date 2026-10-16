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Home / Business / TECNO Launches Aggressive 5G for the Festive Season With Spark 50s 5G at Rs. 19,999

TECNO Launches Aggressive 5G for the Festive Season With Spark 50s 5G at Rs. 19,999

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ANI
Updated At : 02:31 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 16: TECNO today launched the SPARK 50s 5G in India, starting at Rs. 19,999. Rising memory prices have been pushing entry-level 5G phones further out of reach, and SPARK 50s 5G is TECNO’s answer to that. It brings dependable 5G, a fresh new look and a battery that lasts all day to the Rs. 20K segment, for the everyday dreamers who keep India moving.

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Speaking on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “We’ve been watching the industry change, and it’s hitting the smartphone market hard, with rising memory costs pushing prices up and 5G phones feeling it the most. In the end it’s the customer who ends up paying more or waiting longer, for a phone they need every single day. That’s where we come in. With the TECNO SPARK 50s 5G, we wanted to show that you don’t have to pay more to get a phone that holds a strong signal in a crowded market, survives a rough day and lasts till night. This is TECNO’s most aggressive price for 5G, and we’re only getting started."

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Staying connected is where the phone works hardest. 4×4 MIMO technology delivers up to 82%* faster downloads, UPI payments up to 2X* faster (T&C apply) with UPS 3.0, even in places where networks usually struggle, like busy markets, crowded stations and basements. And when the network drops altogether, FreeLink lets you make calls, send messages and share images with people up to 1.5 km* (T&C apply) away in obstacle-free conditions (lab tested), which can be a real help in factories, farms, warehouses and construction sites.

The TECNO SPARK 50s 5G comes in two new colours, Burgundy Red, a deep and rich shade with a confident, premium feel and Breeze Blue, a light and airy blue with a soft shimmer. It is built to take daily life in its stride as well, with IP64 Pro dust and splash protection and MIL-STD-810H certification to see it through sudden rain, dusty roads and the occasional slip from a pocket or desk.

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Powering all of this is a 6500mAh battery that is designed to last through a full day of work, entertainment and calls, with 45W fast charging for when you need a quick top-up. On the software side, AI Noise Cancellation keeps calls clear on regular, WhatsApp and conference calls, Gemini helps with answers, writing and planning, and Circle to Search lets you look up anything on your screen instantly. A 120Hz display keeps scrolling, videos and games smooth.

TECNO SPARK 50s 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available from October 20, 2026, exclusively through offline retail stores across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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