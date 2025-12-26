TECNO Strengthens Rajasthan Expansion with Tituprint; Eyes 10% Market Share

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 26: TECNO today announced its strategic intent to deepen its presence in Rajasthan, embedding itself further into the state's retail and town ecosystem through a long-term partnership with Tituprint. This is a confidence-building communication for trade, media and partners signaling a clear, focused growth vision, reinforcing TECNO's position as the real India's smartphone brand, underlining Rajasthan as a priority state.

The announcement focuses on intent rather than an immediate operational rollout, with a strong emphasis on trust, scale and predictability for the market. The Tituprint-led framework is designed to complement existing distribution, strengthen last-mile engagement and bring more consistency to planning and execution across the state.

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India, commented on the partnership: "Our association with Tituprint reflects TECNO's shared values, deep local understanding and the belief that true growth is measured in legacy, not just numbers. Rajasthan is not just a geography for us; it is the starting point of a new challenge where we intend to set new benchmarks. Together, we aim to create a long-term legacy and drive a technology revolution that resonates with the aspirations of the region."

Mr. Hishmat Tanwani, Managing Director, Tituprint, added: "The association of TECNO with Tituprint in Rajasthan has the potential to scale new heights, as both organisations have demonstrated resilience and the ability to perform even under the toughest market conditions. We take pride in being associated with a globally remarkable player, known for building and sustaining its business in some of the most challenging markets in the world."

