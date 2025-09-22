TECNO Unveils Festive Bonanza with Rs. 100 Cr Worth of Offers on POVA Series Smartphones

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India This Diwali, TECNO Mobile is turning up the festive excitement with jaw-dropping deals worth Rs. 100 crore on its latest smartphones, where one lucky winner will also get a chance to win the Mahindra BE 6. With innovative features, stylish designs, and unbeatable festive offers, TECNO is all set to make this Diwali brighter, smarter, and more rewarding for every consumer.

Advertisement

Get ready to experience innovation at irresistible prices with three standout performers from their POVA family: the ultra-slim TECNO POVA Slim 5G, the strikingly curved TECNO POVA Curve 5G, and the brilliantly lit-up TECNO POVA 7 5G Series. Each one embodies what TECNO stands for: pushing boundaries, breaking conventions, and delivering more than you expect.

POVA Slim 5G: Too Slim to Be True Don’t let its size fool you. The POVA Slim 5G proves that “impossibly thin” can also mean “incredibly powerful.” At just 5.95mm, it is the world’s slimmest 3D curved display 5G smartphone, yet it packs a solid 5160mAh battery. Elegant, featherlight, and packed with power, this is engineering done right.

Advertisement

Highlights: • Ultra-slim 5.95mm body with a massive 5160mAh battery • Dynamic Mood Light Design inspired by human emotions • 144Hz 1.5K 3D Curve AMOLED display with 4500 nits peak brightness • Military Grade MIL-810H Protection with IP64 Dust and Splash Resistance • Enhanced Ella AI with support for Indian regional languages POVA Curve 5G: Discover New Horizon The POVA Curve 5G doesn’t just follow trends; it bends them. Designed to impress at every glance and perform at every tap, it blends sleek aesthetics with serious power.

Highlights: • 6.78" 144Hz curved AMOLED display for fluid visuals • MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor for top-tier performance • 64MP Sony IMX682 rear camera for pro-level shots • 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging • Ella AI with Indian Regional Language Support POVA 7 5G Series: Better. Smarter. Faster.

Advertisement

The POVA 7 5G Series takes expression to the next level with its eye-catching Multi-Functional Delta Light Interface, LED lights that react to music, calls, volume changes, and notifications.

Highlights: • Multi Functional Delta Light Interface • 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging • 144Hz Smooth display + D7300 Ultimate processor for ultra-smooth performance • Ella AI with comprehensive Indian language support • Intelligent Signal Hub System for stronger, smarter connectivity This Diwali, TECNO is amplifying the festive spirit with rewards worth Rs. 100 crore under its TECNO Tyohar campaign. Running from 22nd September to 31st October 2025, every purchase of a TECNO smartphone will give consumers a chance to enter a lucky draw and win a host of exciting prizes. These include the 2025 Mahindra BE 6, gold vouchers worth 1G and 0.5G, as well as extended warranties of 3, 6 and 12 months and One Time Screen Replacement protection of 3 and 6 months.

With innovation at the core and festive cheer at heart, TECNO is turning every purchase into an opportunity to win big. So this season, don’t just buy a smartphone—buy into an experience that could make your Diwali truly unforgettable.

About TECNO TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: TECNO Unveils Festive Bonanza with Rs. 100 Cr Worth of Offers on POVA Series Smartphones (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)