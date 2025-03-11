BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 11: TECNO, an innovative AI-driven technology brand known for blending best signal connectivity with cutting-edge technology and captivating design has officially launched its dynamic range of smartphones on Flipkart today. The exciting lineup includes the TECNO Spark 30C 5G, the power-packed POVA 6 NEO 5G, the flagship masterpiece Camon 30 5G, and the surprisingly versatile TECNO Spark Go 1, each crafted to redefine the mobile experience.

With Flipkart as the go-to destination for TECNO's latest smartphones at unbeatable prices, the brand brings a perfect blend of powerful performance, revolutionary AI-driven camera technology, and long-lasting battery life directly to consumers. This strategic expansion ensures that modern, tech-savvy individuals have seamless access to the best in mobile technology, empowering them to connect, create, and explore with unparalleled ease.

Advertisement

Customers can now experience TECNO's commitment to latest innovations with the TECNO Spark 30C 5G, unleashing the power of 5G with its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, complemented by a vibrant 6.67-inch HD+ 120Hz display and a versatile 48MP Sony AI camera. Customers can avail the 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB variants of Spark 30C 5G at a steal deal of INR 8,999, INR 9,499 and INR 11,999 respectively on Flipkart.

For those seeking exceptional value, the 6GB+128GB variant of TECNO Pova 6 Neo 5G is priced at INR 10,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant is available at INR 12,999. It boasts a stunning 108MP camera and a long-lasting battery, ensuring you capture every moment in vivid detail.

Advertisement

At the pinnacle of TECNO's offerings sits the Camon 30 5G, a true flagship which gives a breathtaking experience with its AMOLED display, a revolutionary 50MP camera system and blazing-fast 70W Super Flash charging. Buyers can get the 12GB+512GB variant of Camon 30 5G at INR 22,499 respectively.

TECNO has got some epic deals for the affordable segment as well, consumers can buy the TECNO Spark Go 1 3GB+64GB variant at INR 6,399 and 4GB+64GB variant at INR 6,799 on Flipkart starting today. This smartphone delivers a surprisingly rich experience with its smooth 120Hz display, octa-core processor, and a host of convenient features.

From vibrant colors to groundbreaking AI-focused OS software, the latest 5G technology, and robust hardware that stands the test of time, TECNO's initial Flipkart collection offers a smartphone for every aspiration. Additionally, customers can seize incredible launch offers, exclusive deals, and assured delivery on these smartphones.

Stay tuned and visit Flipkart today to discover the TECNO smartphone that's ready to elevate your mobile experience to new heights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)