TEDxIEMSaltLake 2026 explores loneliness and human connection in the era of AI

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 3: TEDxIEMSaltLake 2026 was successfully organised on 30th September 2026 at the IEDC CSE Lab, Godrej Genesis, Salt Lake, Kolkata, around the thought-provoking and highly relevant theme “CTRL + U: Loneliness in the Era of AI.” The event brought together distinguished personalities from technology, academia, medicine, arts, entertainment and spirituality to explore the evolving relationship between artificial intelligence, loneliness and human connection.

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The event was organised by the Department of Basic Science and Humanities, Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, in association with the Toastmasters Club, Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, Lions Club of Kolkata IEM, and Lions Club of Kolkata Salt Lake IEM.

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The initiative sought to create a meaningful platform where ideas from diverse disciplines could converge around one of the most important questions of the digital age: as technology makes the world increasingly connected, how can society preserve empathy, emotional closeness and authentic human relationships?

TEDxIEMSaltLake 2026 featured an eminent and diverse line-up of speakers. The distinguished speakers included Satish Reddy Eadala, Development Director, Electronic Arts (EA); Chaiti Ghoshal, Film and Theatre Actor; Lagnajita Chakraborty, Playback Singer; Bhakt Bhagwat, Spiritual Orator and one of the youngest TEDx speakers in the world; Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon; Prof. Dr. Suman Chakraborty, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur; and Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata.

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The diversity of the speakers added a distinctive dimension to the event. Drawing upon experiences from their respective fields, they presented varied perspectives on technology, creativity, relationships, well-being, spirituality, education and the changing patterns of human interaction. Their ideas encouraged the audience to look beyond artificial intelligence purely as a technological advancement and consider its wider implications for individuals, communities and society.

The theme “CTRL + U: Loneliness in the Era of AI” addressed a striking paradox of contemporary life. Digital technology and artificial intelligence have enabled people to communicate across geographical boundaries almost instantly, creating unprecedented opportunities for learning, collaboration and interaction. At the same time, the experience of meaningful connection depends on much more than technological accessibility. The event therefore encouraged reflection on empathy, emotional presence, belonging and the value of genuine interpersonal relationships in an increasingly digital environment.

Through perspectives from technology and innovation, cinema and theatre, music, spirituality, healthcare and higher education, the sessions demonstrated how questions surrounding AI and human connection extend across disciplines. The conversations invited students and participants to reflect on their own engagement with technology and consider how innovation can be balanced with emotional intelligence, compassion and responsible human interaction.

The participation of eminent professionals and thought leaders also offered students an opportunity to engage with ideas beyond conventional academic boundaries. The event encouraged young minds to examine how technological transformation is influencing not only professional environments but also communication, creativity, emotional well-being and everyday relationships.

Reflecting on the contemporary relevance of the theme, Prof. (Dr.) Samapika Das Biswas, Curator, TEDxIEMSaltLake 2026, said, “In an age where AI connects us more than ever, ‘CTRL + U’ reminds us that technology can enable connection, but empathy and human relationships give it meaning.”

TEDxIEMSaltLake 2026 ultimately emerged as more than a series of talks; it became a platform for ideas, reflection and meaningful dialogue. By bringing together voices from remarkably different professional and personal spheres, the event demonstrated the importance of interdisciplinary conversations while addressing complex issues associated with technological progress and human experience.

The event concluded with a powerful message for the future: technological advancement and human connection need not exist in opposition. As artificial intelligence continues to transform how people work, communicate, create and interact, the fundamental human need to be heard, understood, valued and connected remains irreplaceable.

Through its timely theme and distinguished spectrum of speakers, TEDxIEMSaltLake 2026 reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that the future is not only more intelligent and technologically connected, but also more empathetic, meaningful and deeply human.

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