Tefal Showcases its Range of Cookware and Small Domestic Appliances at Gifts World Expo

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 29: Groupe SEB, the global leader in small domestic equipment, will participate in Gifts World Expo 2026, one of India's leading B2B exhibitions for the gifting and promotional merchandise industry. Taking place from July 30 to August 1, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the exhibition will bring together Groupe SEB's flagship brands- Tefal and Maharaja Whiteline- showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of premium kitchen and home solutions for retailers, distributors, corporate gifting partners, and industry stakeholders.

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Tefal: Global Innovation for Modern Homes

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Taking centre stage at the exhibition, Tefal, the world's No. 1 cookware brand and part of Groupe SEB, will present its premium portfolio across cookware, food preparation, electrical cooking, garment care and floor care. Backed by over 70 years of innovation, the brand continues to develop products that make everyday living simpler, smarter and more enjoyable, while remaining committed to safe, high-performance cooking solutions.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Tefal's signature innovations, including Thermo-Signal™ technology, which indicates the ideal cooking temperature for optimal cooking results, Thermo-Fusion™ technology for faster and more even heat distribution, and Powelix Blade Technology for faster and more efficient blending. The showcase will also feature Tefal's premium cookware range, alongside mixer grinders, blenders, juicers, induction cooktops, garment care and floor care solutions.

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Beyond the product showcase, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the Tefal team and experience how its technologies are designed to simplify everyday tasks, support healthier meal preparation and enhance convenience in modern homes. Retailers, corporate gifting partners and industry professionals will also gain insights into innovations shaping the future of modern kitchens and home care.

Maharaja Whiteline: A Legacy of Trust for Indian Homes

Alongside Tefal, Maharaja Whiteline will showcase its portfolio of kitchen and home appliances designed for Indian households. With a legacy of over 60 years, the brand will display a range of mixer grinders, juicers, food processors, air fryers, induction cooktops, electric kettles and other home appliances developed around Indian cooking habits and everyday household needs.

Backed by ISO 9001-certified manufacturing, an extensive after-sales service network and comprehensive warranty support, Maharaja Whiteline continues to deliver reliable and practical solutions that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Commenting on the participation, Jasjeet Kaur, CEO, Groupe SEB India, said, "As consumers increasingly seek products that combine innovation, quality and convenience, our brands continue to deliver solutions that enrich everyday life. Through Tefal's globally recognised innovations and Maharaja Whiteline's deep understanding of Indian households, we offer a portfolio that caters to diverse consumer needs. Gifts World Expo provides an excellent platform to connect with our partners and showcase how Groupe SEB is driving the future of kitchen and home solutions in India."

With a legacy spanning over 165 years, Groupe SEB is present in more than 150 countries, sells over 360 million small domestic appliances annually, and has built a global portfolio of trusted brands through a continued focus on innovation and consumer-centric design.

Visitors can explore the complete portfolios of Tefal and Maharaja Whiteline, interact with product specialists, and experience Groupe SEB's latest innovations at Hall 3, Stall 3B-39, during Gifts World Expo 2026.

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