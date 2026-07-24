Teja Engineering Reports Stellar FY26 Performance with Robust 56% Growth in Net Profit and 42% Growth in Total Income

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Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 24: Teja Engineering Industries Limited (NSE: TEJA | INE0R1301019), one of India's fast-growing engineering services companies catering to the energy infrastructure sector, has reported its Standalone Audited financials for FY26.

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12M FY26 Key Financial Highlights

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* Total Income of ₹78.31 Cr, YoY growth of 41.78%

* EBITDA of ₹10.84 Cr, YoY growth of 57.91%

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* EBITDA Margin (%) of 13.84%, YoY improvement of 141 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹6.25 Cr, YoY growth of 55.66%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 7.98%, YoY improvement of 71 Bps

* Diluted EPS of ₹13.25, YoY growth of 55.70%

Commenting on Financial Performance, Mr. Srinivasarao Vakalapudi, Chairman & Managing Director of Teja Engineering Industries Limited, said: "FY26 has been an important year for Teja Engineering, marked by steady financial growth, continued execution across our service portfolio, and our successful listing on the NSE Emerge platform earlier this month. We believe the listing marks the beginning of a new phase in our journey, strengthening our corporate profile and creating a strong foundation for long-term growth.

During the year, we remained focused on delivering reliable engineering and maintenance services to our customers while expanding our presence across the energy infrastructure sector. Our growing order pipeline, experienced workforce, and long-standing customer relationships continue to provide us with confidence as we move forward.

Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities driven by increasing investments in India's oil & gas, city gas distribution, and energy infrastructure sectors. We remain committed to maintaining high execution standards, enhancing operational efficiencies, and creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders as we continue to build on the trust we have earned over the years."

Teja Engineering Industries Limited

Teja Engineering Industries Limited provides Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Erection & Commissioning (E&C), project works, installation, overhauling, decommissioning and recommissioning services for energy infrastructure. The Company supports OEMs, corporates and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) across the Oil & Gas, Power and Energy sectors, covering CNG stations, natural gas compression plants, gas distribution terminals and related infrastructure.

With a workforce of 2,900 personnel deployed across client sites, the Company has established a presence across 15 states/UTs in India and manages 728 active O&M sites. Together with the historical track record of the erstwhile proprietorship firm M/s Teja Engineering Services (TES), established in 2002, the Company has completed 397 E&C sites.

The Company also undertakes instrument calibration, non-destructive thickness testing of pressure vessels, and testing and servicing of Safety Relief Valves (SRVs) and Pressure Safety Valves (PSVs). It holds PESO certification for SRV and PSV testing and is certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 for quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems.

For FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹78.31 Cr, EBIDTA of ₹10.84 Cr and Net Profit of ₹6.25 Cr. Vs FY25 Total Income of ₹55.23 Cr, EBIDTA of ₹6.86 Cr and Net Profit of ₹4.02 Cr.

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