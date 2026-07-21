Teja Engineering Wins Big with Multiple ONGC O&M Orders Worth ₹181.92 Million

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Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 21: Teja Engineering Industries Limited (NSE: TEJA | INE0R1301019), one of India's fast-growing engineering services companies catering to the energy infrastructure sector, has achieved another significant milestone by securing multiple Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contracts from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). The wins further strengthen the Company's position as a preferred engineering and maintenance partner, backed by a proven execution track record across critical oil & gas infrastructure projects nationwide.

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Expanding ONGC Relationship

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As part of its growing engagement with ONGC, the Company has secured a 3-year O&M contract through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for LP Gas Compression Facilities at Mandapeta and Tatipaka Installations, Rajahmundry Asset, valued at ₹153.7 million (inclusive of taxes). The contract will be executed for duration of 3 years.

Further strengthening this relationship, the Company has also received a Letter of Award from ONGC Ankleshwar Asset for providing O&M services at GCP-I, GCP-IV and GCS Motwan. The 6-month contract, valued at ₹28.23 million (inclusive of taxes), further enhances Teja's O&M portfolio within ONGC.

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Building a Strong Execution Portfolio

Beyond these contract awards, Teja Engineering continues to expand its project footprint across India's gas infrastructure ecosystem. The Company has successfully executed and is currently undertaking projects for leading energy companies including ONGC, GAIL, Adani, AG&P, BPCL, IOAGPL, Torrent Gas, ATGL, ThinkGas, Gujarat Gas and SGL, demonstrating its capabilities across engineering, commissioning and long-term O&M services.

Commenting on the Order Wins, Mr. Srinivasarao Vakalapudi, Chairman & Managing Director of Teja Engineering Industries Limited, said: "These contract awards reaffirm our commitment to delivering reliable, safe and efficient engineering and operation & maintenance solutions for India's energy sector. They also reflect the confidence our customers place in our technical capabilities, execution excellence and service quality. As energy infrastructure continues to expand across the country, we remain focused on strengthening long-term customer relationships, enhancing operational excellence and creating sustainable value through consistent project execution."

Teja Engineering Industries Limited

Teja Engineering Industries Limited provides Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Erection & Commissioning (E&C), project works, installation, overhauling, decommissioning and recommissioning services for energy infrastructure. The Company supports OEMs, corporates and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) across the Oil & Gas, Power and Energy sectors, covering CNG stations, natural gas compression plants, gas distribution terminals and related infrastructure.

With a workforce of 2,900 personnel deployed across client sites, the Company has established a presence across 15 states/UTs in India and manages 728 active O&M sites. Together with the historical track record of the erstwhile proprietorship firm M/s Teja Engineering Services (TES), established in 2002, the Company has completed 397 E&C sites.

The Company also undertakes instrument calibration, non-destructive thickness testing of pressure vessels, and testing and servicing of Safety Relief Valves (SRVs) and Pressure Safety Valves (PSVs). It holds PESO certification for SRV and PSV testing and is certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 for quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems.

For 9M FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹54.32 Cr, EBIDTA of ₹7.07 Cr and Net Profit of ₹4.00 Crore

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