Tejas Networks selected for a 4G network expansion project in South Asia

BENGALURU, India, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that the company has received a purchase order to supply its state-of-the-art 4G RAN (Radio Access Network) solutions for a mobile network in South Asia. This development marks another important step towards expanding the company's international wireless customer base. As a part of the order, Tejas's 4G multiband radio products will be deployed at multiple locations across the mobile operator's network.

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Sanjay Malik, Chief Strategy and Business Officer of Tejas Networks, said, "We are proud to announce further progress in our pursuit to expand our international wireless business and in taking our 4G/5G mobility stack global. We look forward to growing our presence in the customer's network while replicating this success in other 4G/5G mobile networks, both in India and across the globe."

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Tejas Networks has a versatile wireless product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings and a converged 4G/5G core solution. The company's radio units are designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, supporting multi-band and multi-mode operations, enabling cost-effective deployment in diverse real-world environments. Moreover, Tejas's award-winning TJ1400 UltraFlex baseband product provides unprecedented integration of wireless, broadband, transport, and IP network technologies in one compact chassis, thus significantly reducing the cost of network build-outs for mobile and fixed broadband operators.

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Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Tejas Networks, said, "By inducting Tejas as their new wireless OEM, our South Asian customer now has a trusted and proven technology partner capable of addressing diverse network requirements while benefiting from greater vendor diversity. We are fully committed to support them with innovative and well-differentiated solutions to optimally meet their network performance and user experience objectives."

About Tejas Networks Limited

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Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

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