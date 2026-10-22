Tejasswi Prakash Dazzles at NIF Global ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 22: Television sensation Tejasswi Prakash stole the spotlight as showstopper for NIF Global ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, held at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Bringing her signature glamour, confidence and effortless style to the fashion stage, the actress headlined a striking showcase of 44 student-designed creations from NIF Global centres across India, celebrating the fresh perspectives of the country’s emerging fashion talent.

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Inspired by the theme ‘The Modern Professional’, the collection offered a bold reinterpretation of contemporary workwear, moving beyond conventional office dressing to explore individuality, modern silhouettes and evolving fashion sensibilities. From sharp tailoring to experimental designs, the young designers presented their vision of power dressing for a new generation.

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Speaking about the showcase, Tisha Khosla, Author and Creative Educator at NIF Global Corporate, said, “NIF Global ‘The Runway’ is about taking creativity beyond the classroom and giving young designers a platform where their ideas can truly shine. This season’s 44 selected creations offered exciting interpretations of ‘The Modern Professional’, reflecting how the next generation sees fashion and individuality. Having Tejasswi Prakash as our showstopper made the occasion even more special. For our students, seeing their designs presented at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is an experience that builds confidence, encourages ambition and brings them closer to the industry they aspire to join.”

Bringing her unmistakable star appeal to the fashion stage, Tejasswi Prakash made a striking statement in a contemporary power-dressing ensemble, featuring sharp tailoring, bold pinstripes and an unconventional silhouette. With her confident presence and effortless glamour, the actress gave traditional workwear a fashion-forward twist, perfectly capturing the spirit of ‘The Modern Professional’ and creating one of the memorable moments of NIF Global’s showcase.

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The 44 looks, selected by an eminent jury, represented diverse creative perspectives from NIF Global centres nationwide. Professionally styled for the showcase, the garments explored the intersection of fashion and functionality, with familiar wardrobe staples reinterpreted through modern cuts, unexpected details and fresh combinations.

What made the presentation particularly interesting was its approach to a familiar question: What does dressing for success looks like today? For these young designers, the answer went beyond formal suits and traditional office wear. Their interpretations reflected a generation that values personal expression, adaptability and comfort as much as sophistication.

The showcase brought together aspiring designers from NIF Global pan India centres, representing a vibrant mix of metropolitan cities and emerging creative hubs. Participating centres included NIF Global Indore, NIF Global Kolkata Salt Lake, NIF Global Mumbai Andheri, NIF Global Mumbai Bandra, NIF Global Jaipur, NIF Global Hyderabad, NIF Global Mumbai Borivali, NIF Global Mumbai Thane, NIF Global Navi Mumbai Vashi, NIF Global Pune Kothrud, NIF Global Mumbai South (SOBO), NIF Global Ahmedabad, NIF Global Bengaluru HSR Layout, NIF Global Bhubaneswar, NIF Global Kolkata Lindsay Street, NIF Global New Delhi West, NIF Global Surat, NIF Global Bhopal, NIF Global Gandhinagar, NIF Global Gurugram, NIF Global Kanpur, NIF Global Ludhiana, NIF Global Nagpur, NIF Global Nashik, NIF Global Patiala, NIF Global Patna, NIF Global Pimpri Chinchwad, NIF Global Raipur, NIF Global Vadodara, NIF Global Udaipur, and NIF Global Vapi. Bringing together diverse perspectives and creative expressions, the nationwide participation highlighted the depth of emerging fashion talent across India and the opportunities NIF Global provides for students to showcase their work on a prestigious industry platform.

Fashion was not the only discipline on display. Interior Design students from NIF Global also contributed to the presentation’s spatial environment, bringing their creative skills into the fashion setting. The collaboration offered a glimpse into how different design disciplines work together to create a cohesive experience.

For the participating students, the opportunity extended well beyond presenting a finished garment. From developing concepts and refining designs to understanding professional styling and the demands of a major fashion event, the experience offered practical insights into the workings of the industry.

About NIF Global

Headquartered in New York, NIF Global – New York Institute of Fashion is a design education institute with centres across India and abroad, offering programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management and Beauty.

With Ananya Panday as its Style Icon and industry mentors including Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and Ashley Rebello, NIF Global connects design education with professional industry exposure through initiatives such as Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI and international fashion platforms like London Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Week.

For more information: www.nifglobal.college

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