Home / Business / Telangana: 956 degrees conferred at Mahindra University's 4th annual convocation

Telangana: 956 degrees conferred at Mahindra University's 4th annual convocation

ANI
Updated At : 04:25 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI) Mahindra University in Hyderabad held its fourth annual convocation at its campus in Bahadurpally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

A total of 943 students from engineering, management, law, and education disciplines received their degrees at the annual convocation, as per a varsity statement.

The ceremony also included the awarding of degrees to 13 PhD scholars.

G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, was the Chief Guest.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is also the Chancellor of Mahindra University, presided over the event.

Also present were Mohit Joshi, Member of the Board of Management and CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, and Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, along with faculty members and guests.

Vice Chancellor Medury presented an overview of the university's progress during the past academic year.

He said the institution aims to prepare students to contribute meaningfully in their respective fields. This convocation marked the first graduation ceremony for students of the MBA, LLB, MA, and B.Tech Nanotechnology programs.

In the convocation address, G V Prasad encouraged students to engage in collaboration, continuous learning, and building inclusive workplaces.

He spoke about the importance of experiences and how learning helps individuals respond to challenges.

He advised students to remain open to new ideas and maintain a learning mindset.

Anand Mahindra spoke about the university's objective of educating citizens both "for" and "of" a better world.

He called on graduates to apply their education to create systems that are sustainable and inclusive. He also spoke about the importance of belief, action, and responsibility in shaping the future.

Mohit Joshi highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary learning and industry-academia collaboration. He said Mahindra University aims to build an academic environment that is aligned with industry needs and future demands. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

