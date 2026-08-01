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Home / Business / Telangana defence, aerospace MSME base grows nearly fivefold in decade; state eyes exports

Telangana defence, aerospace MSME base grows nearly fivefold in decade; state eyes exports

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ANI
Updated At : 08:53 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1 (ANI): The number of micro, small and medium enterprises supplying to Telangana's aerospace and defence sector has increased from a little over 400 to around 1,500-2,000 over the past decade, a senior state government official said on Saturday, adding that the ecosystem is well placed to tap domestic and export opportunities.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the second edition of the Defence MSME Manufacturers Forum organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Hyderabad, Telangana Director for Aerospace and Defence Praveen PA said the state had built a strong defence manufacturing network.

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"Over the last ten years, the MSMEs supplying to aerospace and defence have grown from 400-plus to around 1,500-2,000. It is a significant jump," Praveen said.

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He said Telangana had been a major centre for the country's missile, aerospace and defence industries for several decades.

"This ecosystem is well poised to take all opportunities coming up, both in terms of exports as well as domestic procurement," he added.

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The Telangana government is also looking to strengthen the sector by identifying dedicated land parcels and supporting smaller companies seeking to enter global supply chains.

Krishna Aditya S, Special Secretary in Telangana's Department of Industries and Commerce, said the state already had a vibrant ecosystem supported by the presence of defence public sector undertakings and their ancillary units.

"Telangana already carries a vibrant ecosystem in which multiple defence PSUs have strengthened the presence of ancillary units and MSME segments," he told ANI.

"The intent is to focus on more export orientation by providing all possible support to the MSME units," he added.

Indian Chamber of Commerce Director General Rajeev Singh said Hyderabad was one of India's largest defence and aerospace hubs and that greater MSME participation could strengthen domestic manufacturing.

"We are going to speak about how to develop the MSME base which can integrate into the larger picture of manufacturing and developing components," Singh said.

He added that bringing large companies and smaller manufacturers together could help India reduce its dependence on defence imports and increase exports.

The forum was organised under the theme, "Make in India for the World: Empowering MSMEs for India's Defence and Aerospace Future." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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