Telangana delegation promotes Vision 2047, policies and ecosystem during meet with TATA Chairman in Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led delegation held a meeting at the TCS Pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where the delegation made a detailed presentation of the key strategies, framework, and goal-driven 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision to N Chandrasekharan, Chairman of Tata Group.

As per the statement released by the Telangana government, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy began the discussion by mentioning the Telangana government's successful partnership with Tata Technologies in launching the major initiative to transform 65 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs).

He added that the government is looking to upgrade the government polytechnic colleges into skill centres.

On the skills front, the delegation explained that the Young India Skills University (YISU) has been initiated with Anand Mahindra as the Chair of Board of Governors.

The meeting also focused on the Young India Sports University and the state's ambitious vision to upgrade public sports infra so that India can win medals at the 2036 Olympics.

CM Revanth Reddy pitched plans to upgrade major stadiums in Hyderabad, with TATA support, to which Chandrasekharan readily agreed to engage in the proposal.

The TATA Chairman agreed that there is a need for world-class infrastructure in sports, considering that there is immense talent in the country. The Chief Minister said there is a need to initiate sports training for children from a very young age, to be able to compete at the global level.

Reacting to the delegation's pitch on the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the $3 Trillion economy goal, and the CURE, PURE, RARE framework, Chandrasekharan said Telangana is doing very well on all fronts, especially in the talent, innovation and infrastructure front.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu said the state organised a highly successful Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 just a weeks ago, attracting a huge investment of Rs 5.75 lakh crore. "This year at Davos, our aim is to pitch and promote the vision 2047 and our regional economic growth framework."

The Chief Minister mentioned about the proposal to name the greenfield expressway, a major infrastructure project by the Telangana government, connecting the Bharat Future City to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR). The Ratan Tata Road will help in connectivity for IT hubs, industries, and supporting development in southern Hyderabad.

The delegation also informed about the plans to erect a statue of Ratan Tata in Hyderabad.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu said the focus in Davos 2026 for Telanga0na is not targeting investments but to promote policy and vision. "We had just launched the Life Sciences Policy and the Telangana AI Innovation Hub, which is a focused effort towards AI-first research, startups and innovation.

Responding to the Chief Minister's idea of exploring the hospitality sector, the TATA Chairman said the Group is planning to establish lot of hotels across the state, especially in temple towns like Medaram, Vemulawada, and Bhadrachalam.

The meeting also explored setting up of a world-class resort along the Srisailam highway, which is undergoing the controlled highway expansion. The CM mentioned that the region has a tiger reserve forest, the Srisailam project and the temple.

Chandrasekharan welcomed the idea of building a resort, where business conferences can be held, considering the existing infra support. "We are ready to go ahead and happy to work together on the resort proposal."

Speaking about potential plans around AI Datacenters, semiconductor, EV manufacturing, the TATA Chairman said the Group is very positive about future investments in these areas in Telangana.

"We are very optimistic about Telangana, it is primed for next growth supported by its massive talent and infra edge."

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy explained plans to transform the Musi Riverfront and bring in a night time economy in Hyderabad.

TATA expresses strong interest in Musi Riverfront project

Responding to this, the TATA Chair offered to help in the Musi project efforts, stating that the Group is already involved in water body rejuvenation in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. "We can partner and very happy to engage in river Rejuvenation with all our experience.

The CM explained about plans to build a trumpet on Musi to resolve the traffic issue. He also explained about the transformation efforts to build the 'Gandhi Sarovar' on Musi.

"Musi can be an economic growth engine for Telangana."

The delegation also engaged in discussions around revival of heritage spots and water bodies. (ANI)

