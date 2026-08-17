VMPL

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17: Eight Audio International Pvt. Ltd. today announced that it has received approval to establish a state-of-the-art speakers and electronics manufacturing facility at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), Maheshwaram, Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and India's premium audio manufacturing sector.

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The upcoming facility will focus on the research, design, engineering, and manufacturing of premium loudspeakers, home theatre systems, professional audio products, amplifiers, and advanced electronics. The campus will also provide OEM manufacturing services for international audio brands while strengthening India's capabilities in high-value electronics manufacturing.

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The manufacturing facility will feature advanced CNC machining systems, electronics assembly lines, acoustic research and development laboratories, anechoic chamber facilities, Kipple test and measurement systems, precision testing infrastructure, and modern quality control systems. These capabilities will enable world-class acoustic validation, performance benchmarking, and product reliability testing at international standards. The facility is designed to support both Eight Audio's premium product portfolio and contract manufacturing for global partners.

Speaking on the announcement, Shravanth Vanga, Founder & Managing Director of Eight Audio International Pvt. Ltd., said:

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"This is a defining milestone for Eight Audio and an important step towards our vision of building a globally respected Made in India audio brand. Our goal is to engineer and manufacture world-class speakers and electronics that meet international standards while positioning India as a preferred destination for premium audio manufacturing and OEM solutions."

The company stated that it has established technology partnerships with leading driver manufacturers from Denmark and Indonesia to integrate internationally recognized acoustic technologies into products engineered and manufactured in India. Through these collaborations, Eight Audio aims to deliver premium loudspeakers for audiophiles, cinephiles, professional installers, and OEM customers worldwide.

With production planned in phases, the company expects to commence exports in the near future, expanding the global reach of Indian-engineered premium audio products. The new manufacturing facility is expected to contribute to employment generation, technology development, and the continued growth of India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The Maheshwaram facility represents the next phase of Eight Audio's long-term strategy to develop innovative, high-performance audio solutions while establishing Hyderabad as a key hub for premium speaker and electronics manufacturing.

About Eight Audio International Pvt. Ltd.

Eight Audio International Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian manufacturer of premium loudspeakers, home theatre systems, professional audio products, amplifiers, and audio electronics. Based in Hyderabad, the company is committed to delivering world-class acoustic performance through advanced engineering, precision manufacturing, and continuous innovation. In addition to its own product portfolio, Eight Audio provides OEM manufacturing solutions for domestic and international brands, supporting the global growth of Made in India audio technology.

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