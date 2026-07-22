Telangana Govt Recognizes CSSH as an Official Sports Science & Sports Medicine Facility for Athletes

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22: In a significant milestone for India's sports ecosystem, Government of Telangana has formally recognized Center for Spine & Sports Health (CSSH) as a Sports Science and Sports Medicine Facility for athletes representing the State of Telangana.

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The recognition has been conveyed through an official communication from Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to the Department of Sports, Government of Telangana, who also encouraged CSSH to work closely with the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) and the Young India Physical Education & Sports University, Telangana (YIPESU) to strengthen the State's sports ecosystem through athlete support, academic collaboration, research, capacity building, and high-performance sports science initiatives.

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Following his visit to CSSH, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan appreciated the institution's advanced technologies powered by Nordic Health Finland and VALD Performance, multidisciplinary approach, and capabilities of international standards in sports medicine, rehabilitation, sports science, and athlete performance. In his communication, he noted that the collaboration represents an important step towards building a comprehensive, athlete-centric support system for Telangana and has the potential to significantly advance sports medicine in India.

Speaking about the recognition, Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton Team and Co-Founder/Chief Mentor to CSSH said, "the future of Indian sport depends not only on talent and coaching but also on scientific athlete support. Sports science, sports medicine, and evidence-based musculoskeletal care have become essential for improving performance, preventing injuries, and enabling athletes to enjoy longer, healthier sporting careers. It is encouraging to see institutions like the Center for Spine & Sports Health (CSSH) bringing together advanced technology, objective assessments, rehabilitation, and muscle strengthening under one roof."

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Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, Co-founder & CEO, Center for Spine & Sports Health (CSSH), asserted, "We are deeply honored by the Government of Telangana's recognition of CSSH as a Sports Science and Sports Medicine Facility for athletes representing the State. This recognition reinforces our commitment to supporting athletes through evidence-based sports medicine, sports science objective performance assessment, injury prevention, rehabilitation, and scientific training."

The recognition marks a defining moment in CSSH's journey as India's first tech-integrated advanced Sports Science & Medicine Platform committed to transforming athlete health and performance.

"We look forward to working closely with the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) and Young India Physical Education & Sports University (YIPESU) to strengthen athlete development, foster research and innovation, build future healthcare talent, and contribute meaningfully to Telangana's vision of becoming a leader in sports excellence. Together, we hope to create a sustainable ecosystem where science, technology, and clinical expertise empower athletes to perform at their highest potential," added Mr. Naresh.

Over the years, CSSH has established an integrated model combining sports medicine, physiotherapy, biomechanics, objective muscle strength assessment, rehabilitation, and performance optimization to support athletes across multiple sporting disciplines (Badminton, Football, Cricket, Swimming, Basketball). Overall, CSSH has collaborated with 400+ national and international athletes in the mentioned sporting streams. To name a few,

- Sreeja Akula - Indian table tennis player - Two-time Indian National Champion

- Abhirath Reddy - Captain, Hyderabad E Champions, TG20

- Mickil Jaiswal - An all-round cricket player, Anvita Khammam Aces, TG20

- Viha Reddy Jonnalagadda - A Basket Ball Player

- Siri Dandu - National Tennis Player (U18)

- Shivani Karra - Swimming Champion

Sports science has become an indispensable pillar of modern athlete development. Today's athletes require far more than injury treatment. They need objective biomechanical assessment, movement analysis, strength profiling, rehabilitation, return-to-play programs, and continuous performance monitoring. The Government's recognition highlights the growing role of multidisciplinary sports science in improving athlete health, reducing injury risk, and enhancing long-term performance.

As Telangana continues to invest in high-performance sport, this collaboration represents an important step towards building a stronger sports science and sports medicine ecosystem that benefits athletes, coaches, researchers, and the broader sporting community. It also reflects a shared commitment to advancing scientific research, innovation, and athlete-centered platforms, positioning Telangana as a leading destination for sports excellence in India.

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