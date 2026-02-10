Telangana Rising as India’s New Investment & Innovation Hub

By Kumbham Srinivas Reddy, State Convener Media & Communication.

10 Feb 2026, Hyderabad, Telangana: Telangana today stands at a defining moment in its growth journey, emerging rapidly as India’s new investment and innovation hub. The vision of Telangana Rising is not merely about economic expansion, it is about building a future-ready state driven by innovation, inclusivity and global competitiveness.

Over the past years, Telangana has consistently demonstrated that progress is strongest when policy clarity meets people’s potential. With Hyderabad at its core, the state has become a preferred destination for global investors, startups and technology leaders across sectors such as IT, life sciences, manufacturing, clean energy and emerging technologies.

What truly sets Telangana apart is its ecosystem-driven approach. Investor-friendly policies, ease of doing business, world-class infrastructure and a skilled young workforce have created an environment where ideas can scale into global solutions. From Global Capability Centres to deep-tech startups, Telangana is proving that innovation thrives where governance is responsive and forward-looking.

Telangana Rising also reflects the state’s commitment to balanced and sustainable growth. Economic development is being aligned with employment generation, regional development and social responsibility. Every investment that comes into the state is seen not just as capital inflow, but as an opportunity to create livelihoods, strengthen local economies and empower communities.

As India positions itself as a global economic force, Telangana is playing a leadership role by showcasing how states can become engines of national growth. The focus is clear:

• Encourage innovation and entrepreneurship

• Strengthen global partnerships

• Build infrastructure that supports future industries

• Ensure growth translates into opportunity for every citizen

The journey of Telangana Rising is built on confidence and confidence in our people, our institutions and our vision for the future. With continued collaboration between government, industry and society, Telangana will not only attract investment but set new benchmarks for inclusive and innovation-led development in India.

Telangana is rising and with it, the aspirations of millions who believe in a stronger, more progressive India.

