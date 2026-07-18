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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: Dr. M.A. Farha from Telangana has been conferred the World Changemaker Award at the Global Youth Congress 2026, held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 2 to 4, in recognition of her contributions towards advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through initiatives focused on women's empowerment, education, youth leadership, environmental sustainability and community development.

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The award was presented during the international gathering, which brought together delegates, policymakers, youth leaders and social changemakers from multiple countries to discuss collaborative solutions for global development challenges. Dr. Farha represented India at the event, where her work in community development and social impact was recognised on the global stage.

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The recognition marks another milestone in Dr. Farha's public service journey, which spans legal practice, entrepreneurship and social development. A High Court advocate with qualifications in MBA, LLB and Psychology, she is also associated with several national initiatives as a FIT India Ambassador, Feed India Ambassador and an ambassador linked with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India.

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Earlier, Dr. Farha was crowned Mrs. India 2021 First Runner-Up and Mrs. India Photogenic 2021. Over the years, she has received honours including the Nari Shakti Award, Shree Shakti Award, Superwoman Award, Lifestyle Influencer Award and an Honorary Doctorate (WHPRC). Her work has also been featured by BBC.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Dr. Farha said, "Receiving the World Changemaker Award is an honour not just for me but for everyone who believes that social change begins with individual responsibility. This recognition strengthens my commitment to continue working for women, children, youth and the environment while contributing towards building a stronger and more inclusive India."

Through the Faras Welfare Foundation, founded by Dr. M.A. Farha several initiatives have been undertaken across education, women empowerment and community welfare. The organisation conducts plantation drives, distributes books and stationery to students in government schools, provides menstrual hygiene support to girls and women in rural communities, and organises awareness and leadership programmes for women and youth.

Dr. Farha said her long-term vision is to encourage greater citizen participation in nation-building through education, social responsibility and sustainable development. "Every individual has the ability to create meaningful change. My goal is to continue working towards empowering communities and inspiring young people to become responsible leaders who contribute to society," she said.

The World Changemaker Award recognises individuals whose work has created measurable social impact while contributing towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Dr. Farha's recognition at the Global Youth Congress 2026 adds to India's representation in international forums highlighting leadership in social development and community-driven initiatives.

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