Telangana’s Transformation: Two Years of Progress and the Impact on People’s Lives

By Kumbham Srinivas Reddy, State Convener Media & Communication.

Hyderabad, 13th Nov 2025:

Over the past two years, Telangana has witnessed a renewed wave of development driven by a clear vision of transparency, inclusiveness and people-first governance. From strengthening welfare systems to boosting economic opportunities, the government’s initiatives have begun reshaping lives across urban and rural landscapes.

Agriculture continues to be the backbone of Telangana and the government has prioritized policies that protect and uplift farmers. With expanded support under schemes like Rythu Bharosa, farmers now receive timely assistance, improved access to input subsidies and support for crop insurance. These measures have reduced financial uncertainty and empowered farmers to invest confidently in their fields.

In terms of housing, Indiramma Housing has ensured that thousands of families move toward secure and dignified living conditions. Simultaneously, improvements to drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha, strengthened electricity infrastructure and the rollout of 200 units of free power have significantly reduced the financial burden on low-income households.

Women’s empowerment has taken center stage through enhanced support for Self-Help Groups. Interest-free loans, business training and market linkages are helping women gain economic independence and become pillars of their families’ financial stability. These steps have created a ripple effect in local economies, strengthening rural entrepreneurship.

Recognizing the aspirations of Telangana’s youth, the government has intensified recruitment drives, expanded competitive exam coaching programs and launched targeted skill development initiatives under Yuva Vikasam. Skills in digital services, IT, healthcare and manufacturing are preparing young people to meet market demands and secure meaningful employment.

Aarogyasri is strengthening the Healthcare. Access to free medical services for economically disadvantaged families is increasing. Investments in public hospitals and new diagnostic facilities are ensuring quality healthcare reaches even remote regions.

Better roads, modernized public transport and upgraded civic amenities are creating a more connected Telangana. These developments are attracting new investments and improving daily life, especially for commuters, workers and students.

In every sector like education, agriculture, industry, or welfare, the government has emphasized accountability and citizen participation. Regular public interactions, transparent policy implementation and systematic grievance redressal have strengthened trust between the government and the people.

The last two years mark a significant turning point in Telangana’s development journey. The impact of these initiatives can be seen in growing economic activity, rising confidence among youth and farmers and the improved quality of life for millions of families. Telangana is steadily moving toward a future defined by opportunity, equity and sustainable progress.

