Telawne Power Equipments Expands Operational Footprint by 61,837 Sq. Ft. to Support Global Power Infrastructure Growth

BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Telawne Power Equipments has expanded its manufacturing and supply-chain footprint with the addition of 61,837 sq. ft. of infrastructure at Ambernath, Maharashtra, strengthening its ability to serve growing demand across India and international markets. The Ambernath facilities are designed to strengthen Telawne's export capabilities and create greater capacity to serve its expanding global customer base.

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The expansion comprises a 43,000 sq. ft. Centralized Warehouse and an 18,837 sq. ft. Additional Production Bay, extending Telawne's existing Ambernath manufacturing facility. Both facilities have been inaugurated yesterday, marking an important milestone in Telawne's growth and capacity-building journey. With already existing full-fledged manufacturing facilities across Rabale, Taloja and Ambernath, the addition further strengthens Telawne Power Equipments' manufacturing footprint and capacity in the power infrastructure sector.

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The expanded infrastructure enhances manufacturing flexibility, improves material and inventory management, and fortifies supply-chain efficiency to support larger and evolving customer requirements. It also reinforces the company's ability to maintain consistent product quality and reliability as manufacturing volumes and project requirements grow. Improved workflows and material movement further enhance operational efficiency and delivery responsiveness.

The additional production bay enables Telawne to undertake larger, more complex and customized manufacturing requirements, while the centralized warehouse improves the storage, movement and availability of critical materials. The expanded infrastructure also enables Telawne to integrate modern production layouts and optimized workflows, supporting stronger operational discipline while creating greater capacity to meet growing demand.

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Together, the two facilities create a stronger operational platform for Telawne Power Equipments to scale its business across power transmission and distribution, renewable energy, industrial and infrastructure applications.

"This expansion is about much more than adding physical infrastructure. It is an investment in our ability to scale, respond faster and participate in the next phase of growth in the power infrastructure sector. The additional 61,837 sq. ft. strengthens our manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities and positions us to support larger projects and evolving customer requirements across India and global markets."

-- Rakesh Telawne, Managing Director, Telawne Power Equipments

Powering the Energy Transition

India's power sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by rising electricity demand, increasing electrification, renewable energy deployment, grid modernisation and investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure. Globally, the rapid growth of data centres and digital infrastructure is emerging as another significant driver of electricity demand, creating new requirements for reliable, resilient and scalable power infrastructure.

The growth of renewable energy is also creating new requirements for stronger and more flexible power networks capable of integrating diverse sources of generation while maintaining reliability and stability. As energy-intensive industries and digital infrastructure continue to expand, the ability to deliver dependable power at scale will become increasingly critical.

Telawne Power Equipments is strengthening its manufacturing capabilities to support this evolving ecosystem. Its expanded infrastructure provides the capacity and operational agility required to support customers across power transmission and distribution, renewable energy, data centre infrastructure, industrial and other critical infrastructure applications.

Building Capacity. Creating Possibilities.

The Ambernath expansion is part of Telawne Power Equipments' broader growth strategy--building capacity ahead of opportunity and investing in the capabilities required for sustainable, long-term growth.

The new facilities strengthen Telawne's position as a global power infrastructure partner, supporting customers across domestic and international markets. The expansion combines increased manufacturing capacity with more efficient workflows, stronger supply-chain management and improved delivery readiness--creating a stronger platform for the company's next phase of growth.

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