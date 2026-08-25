Telawne Power Unveils Next-Gen Smart Transformer Innovations at Bengaluru Industry Summit

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: Telawne Power Equipments Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in power engineering solutions, successfully concluded its Consultant Meet 2026 at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru. The summit witnessed a gathering of over 60 leading energy consultants and power experts to discuss the future of intelligent power distribution and grid reliability.

Advertisement

To address growing demand for modern grid infrastructure, Telawne showcased its latest advancements in IoT-enabled smart transformers. Designed with real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance features, these units allow industrial operators to prevent equipment failure, cut downtime, and seamlessly integrate renewable energy sources.

Advertisement

"Modernizing energy infrastructure requires pairing engineering excellence with digital intelligence," said Aboli Telawne, Director of Telawne Power Equipments Pvt. Ltd. "By collaborating directly with industry consultants, we are co-creating a smarter, more resilient power ecosystem."

Distinguished Industry Participation

Advertisement

The technical meet witnessed strong participation from members of the Electrical Consultants Association of India (ELCA), along with leading professionals from the electrical engineering fraternity across the region. The gathering brought together a strong cross-section of consultants and industry experts, creating an opportunity for meaningful dialogue around the evolving requirements of transformers and power infrastructure.

The discussions brought valuable perspectives on changing project requirements, transformer applications, technology, reliability and the growing need for efficient and future-ready power solutions. The engagement also provided an opportunity for Telawne Power Equipments to strengthen its connect with the consulting community and showcase its engineering capabilities, transformer solutions and growing role in supporting critical power infrastructure projects.

The strong participation from the consulting and electrical engineering fraternity reinforced the meet as a platform for knowledge exchange, technical engagement and building stronger, long-term partnerships between Telawne and the professionals shaping the future of the power sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)