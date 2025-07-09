DT
Home / Business / Telecom Egypt partners with Reliance Jio-backed KareXpert to launch national digital healthcare platform

Telecom Egypt partners with Reliance Jio-backed KareXpert to launch national digital healthcare platform

ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Telecom Egypt on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Reliance Jio-backed KareXpert, a leading healthcare technology company, to launch a comprehensive digital healthcare platform managed through a secure national cloud hosted within Egypt.

"We started by building a fibre-optic network that spans the entire country, then strengthened it with 5G services to ensure highly reliable connectivity," said Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt.

According to the press release, the platform combines a Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) with unified electronic medical records and provides comprehensive revenue cycle management solutions, which will assist hospitals in a unified view of their clinical and administrative data, enhancing operational efficiency in line with the best global practices.

"Our collaboration with KareXpert is a result of this approach. We are transferring our technical expertise to the healthcare sector by offering hospitals a reliable, easy-to-deploy platform that protects patient data privacy and doubles operational efficiency, contributing to Egypt's 2030 vision for sustainable digital transformation," he added.

KareXpert's solutions are distinguished by their seamless integration with existing systems within medical facilities and a unified digital payment path that simplifies billing procedures and accelerates revenue collection, all while fully maintaining data privacy and complying with regulatory standards.

The partnership between Telecom Egypt and KareXpert aligns with Telecom Egypt's strategy to utilise technology and build high-value strategic partnerships to deliver top-tier digital solutions.

"Our experience in India and other countries gives us confidence and courage to serve Telecom Egypt as a nationwide Health Cloud partner. Telecom Egypt will give us faster market access and quicker rollout," said Nidhi Jain, Founder and CEO of KareXpert.

The Telecom company is expanding its portfolio beyond high-speed connectivity and 5G networks to include secure national cloud services, AI, and IoT solutions that integrate with smart financial technologies to meet the needs of both businesses and individuals, supporting Egypt's Vision 2030 for digital transformation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

