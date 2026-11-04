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Home / Business / Telecom infra company Indus Towers steps up solar adoption amid energy costs and sustainability pressures

Telecom infra company Indus Towers steps up solar adoption amid energy costs and sustainability pressures

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ANI
Updated At : 01:17 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Telecom tower operators are increasingly looking at solar energy to power their infrastructure, as companies seek to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, improve energy security and move towards more sustainable operations.

Indus Towers, one of the world's largest telecom tower infrastructure companies, has deployed 50,000 solar-powered telecom sites across India, with a cumulative installed solar capacity of approximately 300 MW.

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In an official statement, the company said, "Indus Towers Limited, one of the world's largest telecom tower infrastructure companies, has become the first passive telecom infrastructure company to successfully deploy 50,000 solar powered telecom sites across India, creating a global benchmark for sustainable infrastructure at scale."

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The company is now targeting 100,000 solar-powered telecom sites, indicating the growing role of renewable energy in powering telecom infrastructure.

The company said its solar-powered network is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 420,000 tonnes annually by lowering dependence on conventional energy sources.

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According to the company's calculations, the environmental impact of the initiative is equivalent to planting nearly 2 crore trees.

The company has also integrated digital monitoring systems across its solar-powered sites to track power generation and performance in real time. It is using data-driven maintenance capabilities to manage its network and improve operational resilience.

Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, said the company accelerated its solar deployment programme in 2024 and has since built one of the largest distributed solar ecosystems in the telecom infrastructure sector.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to responsible growth, and we remain focused on our ambition of powering 100,000 telecom sites through solar energy, further optimising energy cost, while continuing to redefine benchmarks for sustainable digital infrastructure," Sah said.

The company is also looking at taking its renewable energy model to international markets, particularly Africa, where it sees a need for reliable and sustainable energy solutions to expand digital connectivity.

Sah said the expertise, operating model and technology platforms developed through the company's solar deployment could help it replicate similar infrastructure in Africa.

The company said the integration of renewable energy solutions and digital monitoring systems is helping reduce diesel dependence, enhance energy security and support the transition towards greener telecom connectivity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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