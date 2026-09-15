New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Telehealth and digital health records could emerge as the next major areas of India's digital transformation in citizen service delivery, as the country looks to build on the digital foundation created through platforms such as Aadhaar and UPI, BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Aggarwal said India has already built one of the world's largest digital foundations for citizen services, but the next phase would be focused on making these services smarter, simpler and more accessible.

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“India today has built one of the world's largest digital foundations for citizen services. India's next digital transformation will come from making citizen services smarter, simpler and more accessible,” Aggarwal said.

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He said platforms such as Aadhaar and UPI have created a strong foundation for India's digital public infrastructure by transforming how citizens access identity and payment services.

“From Aadhaar to UPI, India has built one of the world's strongest digital foundations. The next phase of growth will be driven by AI-powered personalised services and more unified digital platforms,” he said.

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Aggarwal said the next wave of digital transformation could extend into healthcare, including digital health records and telehealth, along with land, property and municipal services.

“I think the next digital transformation will also come in health records and telehealth, along with land, property and municipal services,” he said.

He said digitisation of records, approvals and registrations is already helping reduce paperwork and waiting time, but the next challenge would be to ensure that these digital services are connected with strong last-mile access.

“Digitising records, approvals and registrations is reducing paperwork and waiting time. The next step is connecting digital services with strong last-mile access,” Aggarwal said.

He also highlighted the potential role of artificial intelligence in making citizen services more accessible and inclusive. According to him, AI could improve welfare delivery, fraud detection and allocation of resources, while also helping citizens access services in different languages.

“AI can further transform citizen services, from smarter welfare delivery and fraud detection to multilingual access and better resource allocation,” he said.

“AI can make services more accessible and inclusive through multilingual voice and digital interfaces, helping citizens in rural and underserved areas across government services with greater access,” Aggarwal added.

Aggarwal, however, said the expansion of digital services would not make physical citizen service centres irrelevant. He said technology and human assistance would need to work together, particularly when citizens require support with complex or sensitive services.

“Technology can make services faster and simpler, but the human interface will always be important. Physical centres complement digital services by assisting citizens who need face-to-face support, particularly for complex, sensitive and exceptional cases where human intervention is required,” he said.

BLS International provides end-to-end solutions across e-governance, attestation, biometrics, e- visa, and retail services. (ANI)

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