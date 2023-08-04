Temasek to invest Rs 1,200 cr in M&M’s EV subsidiary

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said Singapore’s sovereign investment firm Temasek will invest Rs 1,200 crore in its four-wheeler passenger electric vehicles arm — Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd. pti
Services sector growth at 13-year high in July
Services sector growth touched a 13-year high in July as a substantial improvement in demand conditions and pick-up in international sales induced the strongest increase in new business and output, a monthly survey said on Thursday. pti
Adani Enterprises Q1 net profit up 44% to Rs 677 cr
Adani Enterprises on Thursday posted 44.41% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 676.93 crore for June quarter. Total income, however, fell to Rs 25,809.94 crore from Rs 41,066.43 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed
Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra
Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off
17 injured in fresh violence
Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension
Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post