Temasek to invest Rs 1,200 cr in M&M’s EV subsidiary

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said Singapore’s sovereign investment firm Temasek will invest Rs 1,200 crore in its four-wheeler passenger electric vehicles arm — Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd. pti

Services sector growth at 13-year high in July

Services sector growth touched a 13-year high in July as a substantial improvement in demand conditions and pick-up in international sales induced the strongest increase in new business and output, a monthly survey said on Thursday. pti

Adani Enterprises Q1 net profit up 44% to Rs 677 cr

Adani Enterprises on Thursday posted 44.41% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 676.93 crore for June quarter. Total income, however, fell to Rs 25,809.94 crore from Rs 41,066.43 crore in the year-ago quarter.

