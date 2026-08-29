DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Tempsens shares end 96% higher; biggest debut of 2026

Tempsens shares end 96% higher; biggest debut of 2026

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Shares of temperature sensing and heating solutions provider Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd on Friday made a stunning market debut and ended with a massive premium of nearly 96 per cent against the issue price of Rs 300.

Advertisement

With the strong market debut, the company became the biggest listing gainer so far this year.

Advertisement

The stock started trading at Rs 631.20, registering a jump of 110.4 per cent from the IPO price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 111.66 per cent to Rs 635. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 586.80 apiece, surging 95.6 per cent.

Advertisement

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 634 at a premium of 111.33 per cent. Shares settled 95.55 per cent higher at Rs 586.65. The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 4,919.30 crore.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts