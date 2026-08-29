Tempsens shares end 96% higher; biggest debut of 2026

Shares of temperature sensing and heating solutions provider Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd on Friday made a stunning market debut and ended with a massive premium of nearly 96 per cent against the issue price of Rs 300.

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With the strong market debut, the company became the biggest listing gainer so far this year.

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The stock started trading at Rs 631.20, registering a jump of 110.4 per cent from the IPO price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 111.66 per cent to Rs 635. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 586.80 apiece, surging 95.6 per cent.

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At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 634 at a premium of 111.33 per cent. Shares settled 95.55 per cent higher at Rs 586.65. The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 4,919.30 crore.