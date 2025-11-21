Ten Leading UI/UX Design Companies in India to Watch in 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: A confusing interface can make users abandon an app in seconds--and brands lose thousands of potential customers every day. Today, with attention spans at their lowest, choosing the right UI/UX design partner has become a business-critical decision in 2026, when design maturity and digital product expectations are higher than ever. As digital adoption grows, companies across fintech, SaaS, e-commerce, and consumer tech are prioritising clean, intuitive experiences to boost conversions and user trust.

To help brands make the right choice, here's a closer look at the Top 10 UI/UX Design Companies in India to Work With in 2026--firms known for strategic thinking, strong design execution, and consistent results.

1. Yellow Slice - Mumbai (Now Expanding to theUK)

Yellow Slice has emerged as one of India's most established and future-ready UI/UX design studios, backed by 16+ years of experience and an impressive portfolio of over 2,000 digital projects. Founded in 2009, the company has built its reputation on a strong human-centric philosophy that blends creativity with behavioural science, making them especially sought after by BFSI, fintech, enterprise, SaaS, and high-growth consumer brands.

Their signature 4-phase methodology--Soak, Think, Execute, and Proof--ensures every solution is rooted in user behaviour, business strategy, accessibility standards, and measurable outcomes.

What sets Yellow Slice apart is their ability to simplify complex digital ecosystems without diluting usability or compliance. From modernising user journeys and improving KYC flows to redesigning dashboards, the team consistently delivers interfaces that feel effortless yet powerful. Their clientele includes Croma, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, MakeMyTrip, FedEx, Paytm Money, and Chaayos. With 100+ designers and researchers and new expansion plans for the UK, Yellow Slice continues to position itself as a strategic partner for brands building scalable and intuitive digital products.

2. Lollypop Design Studio - Bengaluru

Lollypop Design Studio has strong global presence backed by research-driven UX and meticulous attention to detail. With offices in India, the US, Vietnam, and the UAE, the studio brings international design sensibilities to clients like Swiggy, Myntra, Asian Paints, HCL, and Yes Bank. Their strengths include product strategy, UX research, interaction design, and UI development.

3. YUJ Designs - Pune

YUJ Designs takes a business-impact-first approach, making them a preferred partner for enterprise UX, fintech journeys, and high-scale digital transformation. With clients like Cisco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Flipkart, and Honeywell, they specialise in modernising complex systems through research-driven design interventions.

4. NetBramha Studios - Bengaluru

NetBramha is known for holistic service design thinking and mapping end-to-end user journeys. Their multi-platform expertise spans apps, web products, ATMs, kiosks, and integrated digital ecosystems. Partners include Google, Infosys, HDFC, and Microsoft.

5. Think Design - New Delhi

Backed by nearly two decades of research-led expertise, Think Design excels in ethnographic studies, usability engineering, and data-backed design. Working with major brands like Airtel, ICICI Bank, Paytm, and Bajaj Allianz, the company has strong roots in enterprise UX and high-complexity systems.

6. Design Studio by TCS - Mumbai

TCS's Design Studio integrates UX with enterprise architecture to support large-scale transformation projects. Their strengths lie in banking, insurance, trading systems, payment interfaces, and multi-country digital platforms that require secure, compliant, and efficient design.

7. WowMakers - Kochi

WowMakers blends UX with motion design to produce visually rich and interactive digital experiences. Their work in fintech, ed-tech, insurance, and mobility is known for elevated storytelling and impactful motion-based interactions. Their clients include HDFC Life, Allianz, Mercedes-Benz, and Unacademy.

8. Parallel - Bengaluru

Parallel is a fast-growing boutique design firm known for agility, clean UI systems, and scalable design architecture. Trusted by brands like Razorpay, Meesho, and Flipkart, they focus on modular design systems that enable rapid product development.

9. ProCreator - Mumbai

ProCreator specialises in UX for SaaS, fintech, and data-intensive platforms. Their strength lies in simplifying complex dashboards, analytics tools, and investment products. With clients like Upstox, Dream11, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Securities, they're known for precision and system clarity.

10. Onething Design - Gurugram

Onething Design delivers clean, functional, and accessible digital experiences supported by a strong research-first workflow. They have partnered with Paytm, Airtel, Ixigo, PVR, and HCL on projects across fintech, mobility, and enterprise UX.

As digital products become central to business growth, choosing the right UI/UX partner will be crucial for creating seamless user journeys, boosting engagement, and improving product performance. Whether you're building an MVP or redesigning a large enterprise ecosystem, these 10 companies represent some of India's finest design talent--each offering a unique blend of creativity, strategy, research, and future-ready thinking.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)