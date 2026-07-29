TERI SAS Launches BA in Policy and Development Studies for Academic Year 2026-27

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 29: TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), a deemed-to-be university, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, from the Academic Year 2026-27 is launching a Four-Year Bachelors Programme in Policy and Development Studies, which aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the interlinkages between policy, development and sustainability.

Advertisement

The programme builds on five key verticals which cover various aspects of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary learning. The key verticals of the Programme are Public Policy, Governance and Institutions, Development Studies and Practices, Economics, Sustainability, and Methods and Tools for Research, Community Engagement and Field Practices. Students will be given exposure to various new and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, and Python Programming that enables them to use these tools in policy research and data analysis.

Advertisement

The programme aligns with the mandate of the National Education Policy (2020) which aims to provide holistic education to students with necessary knowledge and skills through a combination of theory and practice to understand contemporary developmentary challenges. It aims to develop an international cadre of development and policy professionals, well-equipped to tackle the interwoven contemporary challenges of social and economic inequalities and the associated vulnerabilities arising from climate change, disasters, energy security, poverty, and geopolitics.

The Programme offers flexible entry and exits options: students completing three years are awarded a BA Degree in Policy and Development Studies, while those who continue for a fourth year earn a BA Honours with Research in Policy and Development Studies. This flexibility ensures students can tailor their academic journey according to their career goals and circumstances.

Advertisement

Candidates with Science, Commerce, Social Science and Humanities backgrounds are eligible to apply. Admissions are open to students who have completed 10+2 from any recognised board and stream.

For eligibility details and application information, visit www.terisas.ac.in or write to admissions@terisas.ac.in

About TERI SAS:

TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) is a UGC-recognised deemed university established under The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and located in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, near the Aravalli Biodiversity Park. TERI SAS offers research-driven programmes with a focus on Sustainability, Energy, Data Science, Economics, Biotechnology, Climate Science, Geoinformatics, Public Policy, Renewable Energy, Management, Law, Sustainable Development, and Environmental Studies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)