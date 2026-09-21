Tero India, Backed by Sports Authority of Thailand, Launches Muay Thai Initiative in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 21: Tero India continues its expansion into India's entertainment-sports ecosystem with the launch of its Muay Thai initiative at a press conference themed “Unboxing the Spirit of Muay Thai,” held at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The event brought together leaders from Tero Entertainment, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Fairtex Fight and members of India's sporting and media community to unveil Tero's vision for developing Muay Thai as a sporting discipline in the country.

Advertisement

The marquee moment of the event was a video message from Dr. Gongsak Yodmani, Governor, Sports Authority of Thailand, which unveiled the Royal Thai Government's vision of bringing the two countries together through Muay Thai.

Advertisement

Dr. Yodmani emphasised that the Royal Thai Government regards Muay Thai as a key national soft-power asset, both a cultural martial art and an economic driver, and that the Sports Authority of Thailand would back the India initiative through three pillars:

* Promoting standardised Muay Thai by delivering accredited curriculum and training to Indian coaches and athletes;

Advertisement

* Fostering relations and sports tourism between the two countries;

* Supporting the wider Muay Thai ecosystem through certified equipment, gym accreditation and event organisation.

“India represents a high-potential market with a large population and youth demographic increasingly passionate about combat sports and fitness,” he said, thanking Tero Entertainment, Fairtex and partner organisations in both countries for bringing the initiative to life.

Brian L. Marcar, Managing Director & Founder, Tero Entertainment, said, “Tero Entertainment was established in 1990 and has a proud history of promoting top sporting events in Thailand for nearly four decades. With Tero India, our plan is now to do the same in this dynamic market. With its enormous population of young people, India is better placed than any other country for the growth of sports events and sports programmes. Tero India’s plan is to launch with 3x3 basketball, starting with Quest happening this week and Muay Thai. We also plan to expand to many other exciting sports and entertainment events in the future.”

Chandrakant Singh (CK), MD & CEO, Tero India, and Partner, Tero Entertainment, said, "Muay Thai is more than a combat sport; it is a discipline rooted in centuries of Thai tradition, built on respect, focus and resilience. Our plan for India is to introduce Muay Thai the right way: starting with awareness and access, building trained talent through partnerships with Thailand's finest camps and coaches, and creating a clear competitive pathway for Indian fighters to grow into the sport at the highest level."

Vikas Tandon, CMO, Tero International said, "Today was about more than a launch; it was a genuine confluence of India and Thailand, two cultures that share mutual respect for tradition, heritage and sport. From the welcome ceremonies to the Wai Kru and Ram Muay demonstration on stage, every moment reflected that connection. We see immense potential in bringing this authentic piece of Thai heritage to Indian audiences, and in building something that truly belongs to both countries." Tero has embarked on a mission to empower them. In just a month, we have launched two sports in India in a big way.

The highlight of the afternoon was a live Muay Thai demonstration led by Khun Ariyawat “Prem” and trainers from Fairtex, Thailand, who walked the audience through the Wai Kru and Ram Muay, the ceremonial dance performed by fighters before every bout to pay respect to their teachers, ancestors and parents.

ABOUT MUAY THAI

Known as the “Art of Eight Limbs,” Muay Thai is Thailand's national sport, using fists, elbows, knees and shins in a striking discipline built on centuries of tradition. Beyond competition, Muay Thai is practised worldwide as a discipline for fitness, focus and self-defence, and has grown into one of the fastest-expanding combat sports globally.

ABOUT TERO ENTERTAINMENT

Tero Entertainment, headquartered in Bangkok, is Thailand's leading sports and entertainment promotion company, founded and led by Managing Director Brian L. Marcar. The company has established a strong presence in the Thai sports and entertainment ecosystem. In 3x3 basketball, the company has been an active promoter of the sport's growth in Thailand, organizing FIBA-endorsed 3x3 basketball events, including the FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup and the 3x3 Road to Champions Cup, in collaboration with the Basketball Association of Thailand. With 3x3 Quest India 2026, Tero Entertainment marked its official entry into the Indian market, extending its sports and entertainment promoter expertise and its commitment to growing 3x3 basketball to a new audience across borders. Today’s event was all about the initiative focused on Muay Thai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)